AP-NORC survey: Americans fear strong new infections

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Strong concern about a second wave of coronavirus infections is bolstering widespread opposition among Americans to reopen public places, according to a new survey, even as many state leaders step up efforts to return to life. before the pandemic.

However, supporting the public health restrictions imposed to control the spread of the virus is no longer overwhelming. It has been eroded over the past month by a growing party divide, with more cautious Democrats and less anxious Republicans as President Donald Trump urges states to "open up our country," according to the new Center for the Public survey The Associated Press-NORC Research Affairs.

The survey finds that 83% of Americans are at least somewhat concerned that lifting restrictions in their area will lead to additional infections, and 54% say they are very or extremely concerned that such steps will result in increased COVID-19 cases.

"Oh, I'd like to fix my hair and nails. It's one of those little pleasures that you take for granted," said Kathy Bishop, a 59-year-old billing specialist who battled pneumonia two years ago. "But I'm just going to hold on. It's not worth the risk."

Bishop lives in the western suburbs of Columbus, Ohio, a state where Republican Governor Mike DeWine is among state CEOs leading a gradual reopening of businesses such as salons, hair salons, restaurants, and bars. But even after spending nine weeks cloistered in his home, Bishop is among the vast majority of Americans who support rigorous criteria for economic reopening that goes beyond wearing masks in public places and continued social estrangement.

About 8 in 10 Americans say it is essential to reopen for people to return to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus. About 6 in 10 also say having widespread tests for coronavirus in their area is essential to reestablish public activities, in addition to requiring people to stay six feet away in most places and to wear face masks when they are close to other people outside their homes.

Almost as revealing as the public's appetite for rigorous caution: Almost half say it is essential that a vaccine be available before public life resumes. Another third says it is important, although not essential.

Taken together, the results suggest that while some Americans are eager to return to business as usual, most do not see the country returning soon to what was once considered normal. Instead, Americans largely envision an extended period of physical detachment, covered faces, and intermittent quarantines ahead, perhaps until a vaccine is available.

Joe Yeskewicz, from Middleboro, Massachusetts, said he believes a vaccine is a must for his city, located at 23,000 residents south of Boston, to reopen completely. It is among the nearly 8 in 10 Americans who do not expect one to be ready before the end of the year.

"It's so novel, so unpredictable, and so terribly contagious," said the 76-year-old retired professor and university professor of the virus. "As expected, the vaccine could take years because it has to undergo a vigorous testing program to be effective and safe." Regardless of optimism, this will take a while. ”

The latest AP-NORC survey was conducted last weekend, ahead of Monday's news of positive results in a clinical trial of a possible vaccine. He found that a solid majority of about 6 in 10 Americans are in favor of requiring people to stay at home, except for essential errands, with about a third of the country firmly behind that approach.

Although still resolved, support for such measures to contain the coronavirus has declined in the past month: 80% were in favor of orders to stay home in April. The new survey found that 69% are now in favor of restricting meetings to 10 people or less, down from 82% in April.

Those declines are largely due to changes in attitudes among Republicans, as Trump and several Republican governors aggressively lobbied and moved forward with the reopening of businesses and public places. Some people in Wisconsin made their way directly to the local tavern last week after the Conservative-controlled state Supreme Court upheld the appeal of the Republican-controlled legislature on the order to stay at the home of Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

Only 45% of Republicans now say they are in favor of orders to stay home, while the majority are opposed. A month ago, 70% of Republicans backed them. Among Democrats, 78% are in favor of orders to stay home, down from 91% in April.

Only about a third of Republicans say they are very or extremely concerned about the possibility of additional infections if the restrictions are lifted, compared to three-quarters of Democrats.

Peggy Dullum, a 65-year-old retired Republican state health worker from the Sacramento, California suburb, once said she supported strict blocking measures to contain the virus. But now he thinks they have survived their purpose.

"If all the retail stores had opened, social activity would have spread rather than congested in those few retail locations where people were crowding without masks," Dullum said. "Get everyone to wear a mask, rather than volunteer it, and we probably could have kept the economy moving at a solid pace for the second month."

But Yeskewicz, the independent Massachusetts Democratic Democrat, shakes his head, even in the small but noisy pockets of protesters, sometimes armed and brandishing Confederate flags, who complain that leaders who support continued security measures do so for anything other than public health concern.

"We cannot just arbitrarily restore privileges simply because people are so desperate that they can't take it anymore," said Yeskewicz. "It is not about violating people's rights. They are trying to keep you alive, bozos!

Fingerhut reported from Washington.

The AP-NORC survey of 1,056 adults was conducted May 14-18 using a sample drawn from the AmeriSpeak Panel based on the NORC probability, which is designed to be representative of the US population. USA The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.