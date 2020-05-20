Antibodies found in SARS patients can also block the new coronavirus – BGR

Researchers working on monoclonal antibody treatment for the new coronavirus have identified an antibody in a SARS survivor that can also neutralize SARS-CoV-2 and prevent COVID-19.

The SARS antibody can be used in an antibody cocktail drug to prevent the new virus from attaching to cells and increasing the immune response.

Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline will study two versions of the antibody in clinical trials.

The race to find a cure for the new coronavirus is underway, and three separate efforts are underway.

The simplest is to use common medications to treat symptoms and prevent complications. Such medications include remdesivir, which has been shown to reduce the recovery time of COVID-19, and anticoagulants, which can prevent clotting-related complications, such as strokes, heart attacks, and death. Another course of treatment concerns vaccines, which may be ready in early September, to prevent infection, although the vaccines may not work, and there is no guarantee that they will actually be implemented before next year. The third option is new medications that are being developed to stop the virus from replicating within the body and improve the patient's condition. These are antibody medications that would function as a plasma transfusion from a patient who survived COVID-19. They may also provide limited immunity, some researchers believe.

We have seen an increasing number of reports detailing the various monoclonal antibody drugs, with several of these drugs already in development in China, Korea, and the United States. The latest study details an unusual but exciting discovery: An antibody from a patient who survived SARS 17 years ago works against SARS-CoV-2.

SARS is another coronavirus, causing the 2003 outbreak that killed 774 people out of a total of 8,098 cases worldwide. The new coronavirus is its successor, which explains the name chosen for the virus that causes COVID-19.

A person who survived SARS developed an antibody that researchers call S309 in a new study published in Nature magazine (via LiveScience) The study was carried out by doctors from the University of Washington, the Pasteur Institute in France, the Università della Svizzera Italiana, Switzerland and Vir Biotechnology. If Vir sounds familiar, it is because it is one of the US companies. USA You are currently looking to develop monoclonal antibodies to COVID-19.

The S309 antibody, found in that person's blood, showed great ability to bind to the new spike protein of the coronavirus, which is the key viral component of SARS and SARS-CoV-2 that allows these two viruses to spread. unite the cells. and invade them. Without this process, the virus cannot enter the cell to replicate, and a patient would not receive COVID-19 even after contracting the virus.

Laboratory experiments show that S309 can bind to the spike protein, but human testing will be required to see if the antibody is effective and safe. S309 is just one of 25 monoclonal antibodies to SARS found in the patient's blood, including samples taken in 2004 and 2013.

The researchers identify S309 as the most potent SARS-neutralizing antibody that can block the new coronavirus, but say that it can combine with additional SARS antibodies that had weaker activity against SARS-CoV-2 to form a cocktail that could provide additional protection.

Vir said in a separate announcement that two drugs with genetically modified versions of the S309 antibody will be used in clinical trials in association with GlaxoSmithKline. These are known as VIR-7831 and VIR-7832. The former is supposed to have an extended half-life, while the latter has an extended half-life and is supposed to function as a T-cell vaccine, according to the company.

"Surprisingly, we believe that S309 probably covers the entire family of related coronaviruses, suggesting that, even as SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve, it may be quite difficult for it to become resistant to the neutralizing activity of S309," Vir said. Chief. Scientific officer Herbert Virgin said in a statement. "Additionally, S309 exhibits potent effector function in vitro, potentially allowing the antibody to engage and recruit the rest of the immune system to kill already infected cells. We have seen in animal models of other respiratory infections, such as influenza, that effector function significantly improves the activity of antibodies that are already powerful neutralizers. "

Man wearing a face mask on the street. Image source: Radowitz / Shutterstock