Home Sports Anonymous NFL player suing United Airlines; alleges sexual assault, plane harassment

Anonymous NFL player suing United Airlines; alleges sexual assault, plane harassment

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Anonymous NFL player suing United Airlines; alleges sexual assault, plane harassment

An anonymous NFL player filed a lawsuit against United Airlines, according to Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion.

According to the report, the player, who was on a red-eye flight from Los Angeles to Newark, N.J., in February, was approached by a woman in his hallway who ripped off his protective mask and grabbed the man's penis.

The player alleges that the airline did a minimum to "respond appropriately,quot; during the flight.

The lawsuit alleges that the woman made "multiple unwanted sexual advances,quot; during the flight. The stewardesses finally moved the woman, described as a middle-aged Caucasian, after the player's fourth complaint.

The lawsuit leaves the player unnamed, while a second ("John Doe 2,quot;) is also part of the lawsuit.

According to Tesfatsion, the woman told the player that she looked "scary,quot; while wearing the mask, which was used to protect herself against the new coronavirus. The player also said that the woman was potentially intoxicated when the incident occurred.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©