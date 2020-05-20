Andy Cohen Explains Why He Was Disappointed That Nene Escaped From RHOA Virtual Runion

Just as things were heating up even more, Nene Leakes, who had just finished delivering one of her most iconic readings, left the building. Or, well, the Zoom meeting.

During the second part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta meeting, Nene decided it just wasn't worth it.

Andy Cohen recently spoke about the moment and why he was disappointed that the Housewife chose not to face her critics again.

"I'm always disappointed when people leave," because the point is, we're there to talk, so why are you running away? The strange thing is that she was entering the meeting in a great place. She had a great second half of the season. She made peace with everyone. She has a great song, so she came into the meeting in a really cool place, I think, but she didn't enjoy it. "

Although he lost one of the self-proclaimed Queen of RHOA, he couldn't help but praise the other ladies for bringing her in during such an unusual setting of having to film virtually instead of in person.

‘I was worried about (how the meeting would turn out). I'm so glad that it was Bravo who was really pushing for it to happen, and it was. I think it was a lot of fun. I think that mute button was really fun. I was surprised at how entertaining it was. That meeting is really only in this moment that we are all in now. I mean it was, it's just a big part of this moment. I am very proud of it and excited to have done it. "

After the episode aired, Nene turned to social media with an explanation for why she didn't see a point in continuing the meeting.

Ad

She felt Andy silence her and "pierce,quot; her. She also claims that she has a different standard than her co-stars.



Post views:

0 0