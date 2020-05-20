Ammika Harris' profile picture surprises fans as she and Chris Brown's baby Aeko make them smile like an old woman in this video

Ammika Harris simply surprised many of her fans with a profile photo she shared. From the way she stands in front of the camera, people could see her small waist and were impressed by her strong snapback.

Check out the photo he shared on his social media account below.

A shocked follower exclaimed, "How did you react so quickly?" And another commenter said, "I love the side profile."

People sprouted on her side profile, flawless skin, and last but not least, they were also impressed by the top she is wearing.

Someone else also praised Ammika and another follower said, "Natural beauty …" … we could have more videos of Prince Aeko … love and blessings from South Africa. "

A fan talked about Aeko's mother: "Absolutely beautiful, you have excellent skin, what products do you use?" And another commenter posted this: "Did you just have a baby? Where do you look amazing?

Speaking of Aeko, Ammika also shared a photo with the boy and also a funny video.

People praised the cute baby like there was no tomorrow.

‘The captain's underwear turned out to be a cute old lady hahaha. Officially 6 months, "Ammika captioned the post.

One follower said, "Time goes by fast for 6 months, it's already the cutest," and another commenter posted this message: "I love that he's such a happy baby you did an amazing job."

A commenter posted: ‘So cute this little angel. My baby is also 6 years old and sometimes you gave me ideas about toys to buy, etc. "They're gorgeous @ammikaaa," and another fan said, "Awww, he was so handsome and always happy and smiling, just adorable."

Someone else said: Es He's such a happy baby! Precious laugh! "

The other day, Ammika shared some new photos on her social media account with her baby Aeko.

People can't get enough of her and Chris Brown's baby, and they say she looks like a living doll.



