Amanda Stanton confident she made responsible decisions after driving to Arizona to fix her hair

The former & # 39; The Bachelor & # 39 ;; contestant, who lives in California, defends her decision to travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, explaining that she has self-isolated since March 14.

Amanda Stanton makes it clear that she has been making responsible decisions amid the coronavirus pandemic. After receiving a backlash for publicizing her trip to Arizona to fix her hair and her daughter, the season 20 contestant on "The Bachelor"He defended his decision through a long statement on social media.

In an Instagram Story post released Monday, May 18, the reality TV star assured others that she and her 8-year-old daughter Kinsley have been in quarantine since March 14. "I haven't even been to the supermarket," she emphasized. "I haven't had my hair done since January and my stylist I've been going to for years ONLY opened her salon."

Explaining that she would rather get a date before more people came to the room, Amanda, who lives in California, added: "There were only a few people in the room today and I knew each person very well and trusted them. A single person there was a stranger or even close. We were also very safe. "

Amanda further noted that before making the trip, both she and Kinsley tested negative for COVID-19. He also planned to "quarantine again before seeing my family or anyone." In a following statement, she emphasized: "I am sure that I have been making responsible decisions during this time and proud of myself!"

To those who criticized her for posting her trip to a different state, Amanda noted, "Well, I posted it because I really don't think it has anything to hide." She went on to say, "I choose to be honest with you when I can choose not to be. I have seen many people traveling by plane, spending time in groups, etc., and much worse and receiving NO hatred."

Earlier the same day, Amanda shared a photo of herself on Instagram Story. About the selfie, he wrote: "I drove very, very far to fix my hair and may have peed on the side of a dirt road because I am afraid of using public toilets." He also noted in the same post, "But it was worth it," before adding, "I feel like a new person."

On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state plans to relax the stay-at-home order. During a press conference in Napa, he stated that beauty salons can be allowed to reopen in a few weeks at about the same time that sporting events can resume.