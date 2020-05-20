Amanda Kloots asks & # 39; & # 39; Mega Prayers & # 39; & # 39; after the recovery of Nick Cordero

After waking up from a coma weeks after being hospitalized due to coronavirus, Nick Cordero& # 39; wife Amanda Kloots is sharing some unfortunate news.
"Nick has had a bad morning," Kloots shared on Instagram on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, things are going a little bit downhill right now."
"So now I am asking for all the prayers again," she added, visibly distressed and on the verge of tears. "I'm not going to be able to (go) live at 3 o'clock … please sing, please cheer and pray for Nick today. I know this virus is not going to depress him, this is how his story ends. So keep us in your thoughts and prayers, thank you. "
This news comes about a week after Kloots cheerfully announced that Nick was finally awake and conscious.
"Finally confirmed after two days of & # 39; Is he doing this? & # 39; You get so excited that the nurses say: & # 39; We think this is happening & # 39;. The doctor confirmed today that, & # 39; 39; Yes, I think Nick is awake. "And I was like," Oh my gosh, "the coach said about the life-changing phone call," Kloots explained at the time.
Kloots also shared with his followers that Lamb was following orders and could barely open his eyes.
"Finally everything looks good. It is very difficult with all this. You do not want to get too excited because it has been a path," he added. "What a miracle."
Almost two months have passed since the Broadway actor entered intensive care on April 1 due to the coronavirus.
Throughout his fight against the coronavirus, Kloots has continued to share the ups and downs. At one point, Kloots shared that doctors had to "resuscitate him." The actor also had his right leg amputated as a result of limited blood flow.
Earlier this month, Kloots also shared her wish: to have her husband home for their son. Elvis1st birthday on June 10.
