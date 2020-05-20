Amanda Kloots asks & # 39; & # 39; Mega Prayers & # 39; & # 39; after the recovery of Nick Cordero

After waking up from a coma weeks after being hospitalized due to coronavirus, Nick Cordero& # 39; wife Amanda Kloots is sharing some unfortunate news.

"Nick has had a bad morning," Kloots shared on Instagram on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, things are going a little bit downhill right now."

"So now I am asking for all the prayers again," she added, visibly distressed and on the verge of tears. "I'm not going to be able to (go) live at 3 o'clock … please sing, please cheer and pray for Nick today. I know this virus is not going to depress him, this is how his story ends. So keep us in your thoughts and prayers, thank you. "

This news comes about a week after Kloots cheerfully announced that Nick was finally awake and conscious.

"Finally confirmed after two days of & # 39; Is he doing this? & # 39; You get so excited that the nurses say: & # 39; We think this is happening & # 39;. The doctor confirmed today that, & # 39; 39; Yes, I think Nick is awake. "And I was like," Oh my gosh, "the coach said about the life-changing phone call," Kloots explained at the time.