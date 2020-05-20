Home Entertainment All about Salman Khan's quick visit to his parents.

Salman Khan, who was at his country house during the national confinement, visited his home in Mumbai on Tuesday. According to a report, Salman followed the guidelines for social distancing and had taken essential permits to do so. The actor was in Mumbai for a few hours and then returned to Panvel.

Previously, the superstar shared a video and said he was concerned about his parents. Because I hadn't seen them in weeks. He had said that if he could live away from his family, everyone else should too during these difficult times. Congratulations to you Salman!

