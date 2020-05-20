Alex McCord reveals he earned a degree in psychology

Alex McCord has just added another achievement to his list, page six revealed. The ex-Real Housewives of New York City Star, 46, turned to his IG account to announce the acquisition of his Master's degree in Professional Psychology.

Alex reportedly started taking classes after she appeared on Real New York Housewives from the period between 2008 and 2011. It was from the first to the fourth season. She captioned one of the photos with "call me teacher."

According to the outlet, Alex graduated from the University of New England, and now lives in Australia with her husband Simon van Kempen, as well as their two children, Johan and Francois. Simon, 56, also turned to his IG to congratulate his wife on her achievement.

Alex is not the only celebrity who received an education lately. Earlier this month, Nick Cannon, the star who recently wrestled with Eminem over Marshall Mather's mention of his name in a song, was reported to have received a bachelor's degree.

BET reported earlier this month that Nick graduated from Howard University with a BA in African Studies and Criminology / Justice Administration.

For his part, Nick said he was delighted to finish his last week of school, adding that the university he attended was home to many other teachers of his trade. Also, Nick, during his graduation speech, shared a quote from the legendary figure, Nelson Mandela.

Cannon said it was Mandela who inspired him to go to school. It is not uncommon for celebrities and artists to return to school once they have already been successful in the entertainment industry. For example, James Franco was once photographed sleeping in a class by a nosy fanatic.

Unfortunately for Franco, he was later accused of sexually assaulting and manipulating women in a school where he acted as a mentor and teacher. A Los Angeles Times report from early 2018 picked up the allegations.



