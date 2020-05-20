Aidy Bryant says her Harry Styles SNL dog sketch was a dream

Aidy Bryant is living his best life, thanks to Harry Styles.

During your virtual visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday Saturday night live star burst out about sharing the stage with the alum One Direction In November, when he presented the famous comedy show. For Aidy, she especially enjoyed her sketch "Joan Song,quot;, where she played her dog boyfriend and serenaded her with a romantic ballad.

"That's one of my all-time favorites," he said to the host. Ellen Degeneres. "And Harry was like this, I mean, we were like,‘ Drop on the floor and smell the trash. " And like, "Eat fake ham." And he was depressed about it all. He was the best. It was a living dream and I will never let it go. "

This is not the first time that Aidy has been excited about Harry's performance. In January, he praised the singer's dedication "Watermelon Sugar,quot; to the sketch during her Late night with seth meyers interview.