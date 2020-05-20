Aidy Bryant says her Harry Styles SNL dog sketch was a dream

Aidy Bryant is living his best life, thanks to Harry Styles.
During your virtual visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday Saturday night live star burst out about sharing the stage with the alum One Direction In November, when he presented the famous comedy show. For Aidy, she especially enjoyed her sketch "Joan Song,quot;, where she played her dog boyfriend and serenaded her with a romantic ballad.
"That's one of my all-time favorites," he said to the host. Ellen Degeneres. "And Harry was like this, I mean, we were like,‘ Drop on the floor and smell the trash. " And like, "Eat fake ham." And he was depressed about it all. He was the best. It was a living dream and I will never let it go. "
This is not the first time that Aidy has been excited about Harry's performance. In January, he praised the singer's dedication "Watermelon Sugar,quot; to the sketch during her Late night with seth meyers interview.
"He got into the damn meeting," she said enthusiastically to the host. Seth Meyers. "It was so game. And immediately when he got to the set, we thought, 'You need to get down on all fours, and I'm going to hang this crap in your mouth.'" And he was, like, totally depressed. "
Aidy added: "And then, really, the next scene we thought of was: 'Put your head in the trash can. Pretend to be a dog smelling trash and put it in your mouth'. And he said: & # 39; Okay! & # 39; He was really cool. "
Still on the subject of SNL As she caught up with Ellen, Aidy talked about the challenges she faced while gathering her sketches for the show's home episodes, which included some fun cameos for her dog.
"My dog became our personal P.A.," he said of his canine companion. "He is afraid of the tripod and the green screen, so he would go into each shot and want to protect me … he is chasing me like a ghost. They had to cut him from many shots by SNL: at home."
Shifting gears, Aidy shared how her family reacts to her sex scenes in her Hulu series. Strident, admitting that they can make things a little awkward at times.
"I don't think it's his favorite part of the show," he said. "Here, like, at least, how I sell it to them, to my parents and to my husband, it's like it's a story about someone who confronts his body, you know? So how can you not involve sex in that And then, too, I like having mine on set, so … "