ADT Employee Spied on Home Security Systems for Customers of North Texas, Plaintiff States – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Two federal class action lawsuits were filed against ADT by an employee who spies on customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area over a seven-year period through the security cameras of his home.

The lawsuits, filed Monday, allege that ADT showed negligence and breached contracts by failing to provide security.

%MINIFYHTML17dd96020d4f74c9a4f3bc44c24b244115%%MINIFYHTML17dd96020d4f74c9a4f3bc44c24b244116%

Both lawsuits say the employee was able to see the clients' intimate and private moments, even when they were naked or partially dressed.

ADT has fired the employee since he discovered the violation; however, it is unclear at this time whether he faces criminal charges.

Each lawsuit seeks more than $ 5 million in compensation.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)