Actor Hagen Mills shoots his son's mother before turning the gun on himself

Hagen Mills, a 29-year-old actor who appeared in television series such as Baskets, Bonnie and Clyde: Justified, Star Light, and Downhill, shot himself after trying to take the mother of his 4-year-old son out of Mayfield, Kentucky. Page Six picked up a report from The Wrap today that revealed the shocking news.

The Wrap says that Hagen attempted to kill Erica Price on Tuesday before shooting himself. The 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the crime scene, while Price, 34, is currently in the hospital and is scheduled to recover.

In addition, the aforementioned outlet claims that Price's mother and daughter were present at the time of the incident, but neither party was injured by the gunman. Police officers are now viewing crime as a "murder-suicide attempt."

Unfortunately, this would not be the first time that a figure in the entertainment industry successfully attempted or completed a murder-suicide. Famous, Chris Benoit, between June 22 and 24, 2007, killed his wife Nancy Benoit and their son, Daniel, 7, before hanging himself.

The autopsy results concluded that Nancy died of suffocation on June 22 and that she was the first to die. Chris tied her feet and wrists before choking her 7-year-old son and committing suicide. According to Fayette County District Attorney Scott Ballard, Nancy's body was discovered wrapped in a towel.

Daniel reportedly committed suicide later the night of June 24 by hanging himself from his drop-down machine. He placed a Bible next to the bodies of his wife and son, as well as a Bible next to his.

Chris's death caused considerable controversy on several fronts, including CTE's role in athletes' problem behavior, steroid abuse, alcohol abuse, in addition to spousal abuse. Additionally, a federal investigation into the use of steroids in professional wrestling was launched.

According to Benoit's Wikipedia page, Jerry McDevitt, a lawyer who works for WWE, said Chris was prescribed testosterone because of his history of steroid abuse, which often leads to hormonal problems as his age progresses. He suffered testicular damage as a result of his steroid abuse.



