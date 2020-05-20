Actor Hagen Mills dies at age 29 in attempted murder and suicide

Police are investigating a murder-suicide attempt involving a Hollywood actor.

The Mayfield Police Department in Kentucky confirms E! News that authorities responded to a 911 call Tuesday night, shortly after 5:45 p.m. local time.

When officers arrived at a residence, they encountered Erica Price, who had gunshot wounds to the arm and chest.

According to police, the 34-year-old man was able to tell officers that the gunman was Hagen Mills. He also told authorities that he was still inside and that he had shot himself.

Although Erica was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition, Hagen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through an investigation, the police learned that Erica's mother and young daughter, who she shared with Hagen, were held at the residence by Hagen. When Erica entered the residence, police say Hagen shot him before he shot himself.