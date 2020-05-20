Academy Considers Postponing Oscars 2021 – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML8c5e431f7dd3c28acb6aed3568dfa84715%%MINIFYHTML8c5e431f7dd3c28acb6aed3568dfa84716%

– The Academy is considering postponing the Oscar 2021 ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report Tuesday.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) is considering several options, such as delaying the ceremony date, several sources told Variety.

However, no formal proposals have yet been made.

With almost all theaters across the country closed, the Academy last month took the unprecedented step of announcing that streaming-only movies would be eligible to qualify for the 2021 Oscars.

However, to qualify for a nomination, a movie must have had a pre-planned theatrical release in Los Angeles County that was preceded by movie theater closings.

However, the change is temporary, and once the theaters reopen, studios who want their films to be eligible will have to release them again in theaters for at least seven days, but not necessarily within L.A. County. The Academy will expand the number of qualified theaters to include the Bay Area, New York City, Chicago, Miami, and Atlanta.

The 93rd Academy Awards are currently slated for February 28.