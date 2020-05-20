Abso Lutely Productions & Doing Things Media Development "All Gas No Brakes" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Doing Things Media and Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim producer Abso Lutely Productions have signed a development agreement to create a television series based on internet series All gas without brakes.

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim

Shutterstock



Doing Things Media is known for creating viral Instagram content, including the series All gas without brakes. The new television series will feature presenter and executive producer Andrew Callaghan as he takes viewers on a journey to the strangest corners of American culture. You'll travel across the country in your old school RV to attend America's strangest and most extravagant conferences, parties, exhibitions, conventions, and political events.

On his journey through America, the expressionless Callaghan, in his oversized journalist outfit, will encounter an interesting collection of characters including Flat Earthers, Furries, Border Patrolmen, MDMA-fed ravers, porn stars, among others.

Related story Adult Swim announces new Tim and Eric Sitcom & # 39; Beef House & # 39; %MINIFYHTML987c136ade0f8f62d811b54f26db17a115%%MINIFYHTML987c136ade0f8f62d811b54f26db17a116%

Doing Things Media co-founder Reid Hailey said: “We are constantly looking to expand our content offering. Our overall goal is to make fans laugh and want more. All gas without brakes It was built on Instagram but continues to evolve across platforms. The presenter, Andrew Callaghan, has an expressionless but innovative interview style that translates into golden comedy on camera with characters he interviews. As we sought to bring the series to television, we couldn't think of better partners than comedy geniuses Tim, Eric, and the Abso Lutely crew. We cannot wait to bring the absurd and the excitement of what is done. All gas without brakes so successful on the internet to television. "

Callaghan became a full-time creator of Doing Things Media in 2019. The new television format in association with Abso Lutely Productions will follow the hit All Gas No Brakes, which has garnered nearly 2 million followers on Instagram, YouTube and Patreon in less one year. .

Heidecker, Wareheim and Dave Kneebone will be executive producers on the series for Abso Lutely. Reid Hailey, Max Benator and Callaghan will be executive producers for Doing Things Media.

Check out a clip from Instagram's iteration of All gas without brakes down.