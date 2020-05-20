A visual shipment from one of the most remote islands in the world

With travel restrictions around the world, we have released a new series, The world through a lens, in which photojournalists help transport it, virtually, to some of the most beautiful and intriguing places on our planet. This week Andy Isaacson shares a collection of photos from the remote island of Tristan da Cunha.
The volcanic island of Tristan da Cunha (six by six miles) (the main island of an archipelago of the same name) is located in the remote waters of the South Atlantic, approximately equidistant from South Africa and Brazil, and approximately 1,500 miles from its nearest neighbor, the island of Saint Helena Without an airport, to Tristan, part of the British overseas territory, can only be reached by boat, a journey that takes about a week.
Tristan, as it is colloquially known, is currently home to some 250 British citizens, whose diverse ancestry, made up of Scottish soldiers, Dutch sailors, Italian castaways and an American whaler, first arrived around 200 years ago. They live in "the world's most isolated settlement in Edinburgh of the Seven Seas," he says. the island's website, "away from the crazy crowd,quot;.
It was late one night in 2009 when I Googleed "What is the most remote inhabited island in the world?" and Tristan appeared. I had questions how does it sensation live so far from the maddened crowd? How do you get there?
The logistics, it turns out, involved seeking island council approval and booking tickets from Cape Town on a South African polar supply ship, one of the few regularly scheduled trips to and from Tristan each year. (Pack properly; once you get there, you'll be there for a while)
Modern air transport, which involves boarding a plane in one part of the world and leaving several hours later for another, distorts geography. But a slow journey across the Earth's surface helps you understand the true breadth of the distance.
Sailing the seas for a week puts Tristan's extreme isolation into perspective. At first glance, the island, a cone-shaped mass of rock rising to a height of more than 6,700 feet, appears as an iceberg alone and adrift, given its shape by the vast negative space that surrounds it. Unlikely, beneath the high flanks of an active volcano, a group of low structures with red and blue tin roofs occupy a narrow grassy plateau overlooking the ocean – the Edinburgh settlement of the Seven Seas.
"People imagine us in grass skirts," Iris Green, Tristan's postmaster at the time, told me after I arrived. In fact, the island's history is completely free of such stereotypes. Discovered in 1506 by the Portuguese explorer Tristão da Cunha, it was claimed in 1816 by the British, who placed a garrison there to ensure that it would not be used as a base to rescue Napoleon, imprisoned in Santa Elena. In 1817, the garrison was withdrawn, but a corporal named William Glass and his associates were left behind. They imported wives from the Cape Colony (in present-day South Africa), built houses and boats from salvaged floating wood, and drafted a constitution that decrees a new community based on equality and cooperation.
Over the years, the islanders assimilated shipwrecked and deserters of various nationalities. Today's inhabitants, all interrelated, share seven surnames among themselves: Glass, Swain, Hagen, Green, Repetto, Lavarello and Rogers. The collective spirit that sustained the island through years of almost complete isolation still exists.
"The Tristanians will do business with the world; We understand that it is important to be in the world if you want something from it, "said Conrad Glass, then the chief of the islanders." But the world can keep its bombs and bird flu. Everything we have here is under our control. It is the remoteness of the island, which has shaken us and united us all. "
As for tourism, Tristan has little to offer visitors. A tourist brochure lists activities like golf (a challenging nine-hole game whose dangers include chicken coops and hurricane force winds) and an all-day hike to Tristan's summit, Queen Mary’s Peak, which is generally shrouded in clouds. On Saturdays, the recreation center, Prince Philip Hall comes alive for the weekly dance, while next door, the Albatros, the world's most remote pub, is of course the place to have a South African beer and learn a Tristanian dialect. Locals may be "interested,quot; in collecting "Jadda children,quot; as they "touch each other,quot;, bragging about how many penguin eggs they have collected while getting drunk.
I spent a month in Tristan, participating in their daily rhythms. There were birthdays and baptisms, and the lobster was prepared in five ways. When a bell rang throughout the settlement, announcing calm seas, I went out with the fishermen to collect lobster, the island's main export. Other days I walked the only way in Tristan to a mosaic of stone-walled potato parcels with ocean views: The Patches.
I remember one afternoon walking into the island's café, where a British Forces television channel was broadcasting a press conference with President Barack Obama, something about Russia and anti-missile defense. The forces that never shaped the world were never transferred to a distant room where locals chatted cheerfully about branding their lambs and the strength of the potato harvest, they felt so distant and irrelevant.
A new coronavirus is something else. Tristanians are much more interconnected with the world today than they were in 1918, when they were saved from the Spanish flu. The island hospital has two beds and has no ventilators. There is also a disproportionate number of older people, and more than half of Tristan's population shows signs of asthma, a phenomenon that enabled a Canadian researcher in the 1990s. to identify one of the genes responsible for the condition. But the remoteness of the island offers an advantage: Tristanians are isolated from the virus by the world's widest moat.
Recently, I contacted James Glass, the current chief of Tristan's Islanders (and Conrad's second cousin). There are no Covid-19 cases to date, he wrote me. The landing of all future cruise ships and cargo ships has been prohibited. Food security is not a concern at the moment: there are many potatoes on the ground and lobster in the sea.
“We will have to decide what to do on the next trip in June, maybe take more steps. It will be a real problem if it gets here, ”Glass wrote. "All we have for our protection is our isolation and our faith."