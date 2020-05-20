A visual shipment from one of the most remote islands in the world

"People imagine us in grass skirts," Iris Green, Tristan's postmaster at the time, told me after I arrived. In fact, the island's history is completely free of such stereotypes. Discovered in 1506 by the Portuguese explorer Tristão da Cunha, it was claimed in 1816 by the British, who placed a garrison there to ensure that it would not be used as a base to rescue Napoleon, imprisoned in Santa Elena. In 1817, the garrison was withdrawn, but a corporal named William Glass and his associates were left behind. They imported wives from the Cape Colony (in present-day South Africa), built houses and boats from salvaged floating wood, and drafted a constitution that decrees a new community based on equality and cooperation.