A Verzuz battle between Jagged Edge and 112 will happen (Exclusive)

TSR Exclusive: Separate setbacks and matching jersey dresses, we have a battle for books in the near future as sources exclusively tell us that Jagged Edge and 112 will face off in an upcoming "Verzuz,quot; battle.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the possible battle, as the two nostalgic groups, both hailing from Atlanta, were clearly fan favorites among Verzuz's audience. Fans continued to demand a battle between JE and 112, so it looks like Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are finally ready to give people what they want.

Swizz and Timbo even went live recently, expressing interest in the battle, and both members of Jagged Edge and 112 republished the concert, reuniting their fans.

Well now a source close to the situation said it is going down. But that is almost all they could say. Are you ready for a JE and 112 to face off, Roomies?!?

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh

