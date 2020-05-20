A sudden surge of coronavirus caused Singapore's dark side

The first known cases came to the city with Chinese tourists in January and slowly passed through the community, generating waves of fear. Each day he added a handful of new confirmed cases to the checking account: three one day, seven the next, then three again, and so on. But somehow, the pandemic never grew as we had feared. After two months, there were 509 confirmed cases, and only two people had died. Movie theaters and bars had remained open, restaurants and outdoor food courts were crowded, and people were still visiting shopping malls and markets. The evidence was relatively sparse; we were instructed not to wear masks unless we were sick; There was no closure. The government pushed home common sense – lots of reminders to wash your hands and stay home if you're sick. At the same time, it took advantage of the strict controls that Singapore is known for (elaborate surveillance, police investigators, the threat of criminal prosecution) to track down and isolate anyone who has contracted the virus or who has been in close contact with a patient. confirmed.