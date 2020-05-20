A sudden surge of coronavirus caused Singapore's dark side

The first known cases came to the city with Chinese tourists in January and slowly passed through the community, generating waves of fear. Each day he added a handful of new confirmed cases to the checking account: three one day, seven the next, then three again, and so on. But somehow, the pandemic never grew as we had feared. After two months, there were 509 confirmed cases, and only two people had died. Movie theaters and bars had remained open, restaurants and outdoor food courts were crowded, and people were still visiting shopping malls and markets. The evidence was relatively sparse; we were instructed not to wear masks unless we were sick; There was no closure. The government pushed home common sense – lots of reminders to wash your hands and stay home if you're sick. At the same time, it took advantage of the strict controls that Singapore is known for (elaborate surveillance, police investigators, the threat of criminal prosecution) to track down and isolate anyone who has contracted the virus or who has been in close contact with a patient. confirmed.
For a time, that seemed to work. To a stranger, this may sound naive: that a pandemic could be avoided with soap and espionage. But sitting in Singapore, a big city where you can leave the door open and jaywalking is taboo, it didn't seem far-fetched that the government had brought a fearsome new disease under control with the same tools it used to control its residents: pragmatism, efficiency, and vigilance. extreme. It seemed that the virus was passing us; that infections spread to a low level and eventually disappear completely. As apocalyptic outbreaks erupted in parts of Europe and the United States, the juxtaposition between our lives and the images of death we saw on the news permeated the city with a kind of dreamy unease. Cafeterias and subway cars were crowded, but as far as we knew, the virus was barely spreading. Could it really be that easy?
The answer, of course, was no. In fact, the virus was passed from body to body in the narrow dormitories where some 200,000 low-paid foreign workers sleep, wash and eat. The threat had not disappeared; it continued to gnaw the city, invisible, from the margins.
My husband and I moved with our children to Singapore two years ago for work. Our journalism jobs had taken us through a series of complex, adrenalized, and polluted megacities; Singapore, by contrast, seemed easy. The island city-state is home to 5.7 million people, of whom almost 1.7 million are foreigners. I understood that if we followed the law, we stayed out of local affairs and lived as a benign foreign family with a work pass (not to be confused with a work permit, like the ones immigrants had in overcrowded dormitories), We would allow you to make a home in this comfortable and often spectacular city. Singapore is cosmopolitan and multi-ethnic; almost crime-free and pollution-free; Home to great schools and museums and parks connected by impeccable double-decker buses and fast, smooth subways. But living here implies absolute compensation when it comes to basic rights and civil liberties. Freedoms of expression and of the press are reduced. Gay sex is illegal. Drug dealers are executed hanging at dawn. Vandalism and tampering are punished by spanking. People are constantly filmed by an army of surveillance cameras. Communications can be monitored without a court order.
You can read contemporary Singapore history as an ongoing battle against disease. A strategically located port, it was colonized by the British, occupied by the Japanese during World War II, then merged with Malaysia only to be expelled in 1965 in a storm of ethnic and economic infighting. Wartime internment camps and ethnic riots followed Singapore's early years. Infectious diseases were a constant threat: tuberculosis, malaria and other diseases devastated the island. And perhaps that explains the government's long tendency to behave pragmatically and with a certain cruelty.
It was Singapore's decades-long struggle to contain one of the highest TB rates in the world that laid the foundation for elegant, benefit-rich but intrusive state power that still prevails here, as historian Kah Seng Loh and disease expert Infectious Li Yang Hsu argues in his recent book, "Tuberculosis – The Singapore Experience 1867-2018,quot;. The People & # 39; s Action Party, the center-right political force that is still in power, ordered systematic chest x-rays for broad swaths of the population, criminalized the widespread habit of spitting on the ground and built the iconic public housing skyscrapers from Singapore, pulling the working class out of crowded stores and kampongs to new, uniform floors. The Infectious Diseases Law, instituted in 1976 and repeatedly updated with the appearance of new diseases such as H.I.V. and SARS gives the state far-reaching powers to enter private premises, compel people to immunize their children, and, most crucially, criminalize acts detrimental to the health of the community.
From the first cases of the new coronavirus, the government made it clear that failure to cooperate with health officials would be treated as a crime. Ordinary and errant Singaporeans have been prosecuted, photographed outside of court, and their misdeeds were criticized in the news as a warning. A man who had been quarantined after returning from a trip to Myanmar, then ventured to a food court for pork rib stew, received six weeks in prison. A shopper who was cursing at a supermarket argument for masks could receive a prison sentence. A Singapore citizen who traveled to Indonesia in violation of his notice to stay home had his passport suspended.
But despite all the threats, through collective complacency or the failure of the imagination, the government was surprised by a vulnerability that it could have easily anticipated. In April, a dramatic increase in infections among low-paid foreign workers crushed Singapore's sense of invulnerability. The city is built and maintained by an army of workers who come from other Asian countries: Bangladesh, India, China. Up to 20 men can be accommodated in a single room; one toilet is legally considered sufficient for 15 people. Last year, some of the bedrooms suffered a measles outbreak. Migrant worker housing has been linked to the disease since British colonial rulers called tuberculosis "a disease of the Chinese living in the city,quot; because it spread among "low-paid immigrants living en masse in congested housing and unhealthy in the municipal area. " Loh and Hsu write. In other words, the idea that full worker accommodation could weaken public health was not new or surprising.
And yet, the city faltered at the dizzying reports of illnesses pouring out of workers' bedrooms: Hundreds of people, sometimes 1,000 or more, tested positive day after day. It was as if the entire city had gotten so completely into the habit of regarding workers as some other kind of person that the basic fact of our bodily interconnectedness never occurred to anyone. Workers' rights advocates had tried to raise the alarm earlier, but their warnings were ignored. Now these perpetually marginalized workers have finally caught the attention of the city. A strict lockdown was imposed throughout the city and spread and tightened as the government struggles to curb the outbreak in the dormitories.
All schools, most businesses, and even some doctor's offices are closed; masks are mandatory; purchases are allowed only for absolute necessities such as food or medicine. At the time of writing, almost all new cases are concentrated in the dorms, whose residents are locked up while undergoing routine examinations. As of May 19, Singapore had a total of 28,794 confirmed cases and 22 deaths. The daily number of new cases was reduced to 451; 450 of them were among migrant workers. The closure is slated to rise in early June; It is unclear what this will mean for the diseased body of migrant workers. Singapore is now, more than ever, divided into two cities, two populations: foreign dormitory workers and the rest of us.
This type of agreement can be ethically justified only with a geographical fork: the worker is making money that he could never dream of at home. We are not supposed to think about his life here; we are supposed to think about his life there. The joyous certainty of the money flowing into that other life makes all this degradation excusable, even beneficial. But that is an exercise in thought. The virus works in the flesh, and has destroyed the fantasy of a disconnected task force.
We now live in a reduced version of the city. The two faces of the state, caretaker and authoritarian, are intertwined and pervasive. Through government flyers, text messages, and speeches, they extorted, scolded, encouraged, threatened, pampered, invited me to conspire against my fellow residents, and reminded me, all the time, that it is for my own good. "Report on safe distancing violations in the OneService application," read a WhatsApp message I received from the Singapore government. "Please provide specific details, location, photos." A notice taped to our condo bulletin board and simply titled "Penalty,quot; detailed the prison terms, heavy fines, and prosecutions we could obtain for breaking the pandemic rules. "Failure to comply will result in firm action by compliance officers," the newspaper warned. "Compliance officers can conduct a sudden inspection at any condo."
One afternoon, government officials with cardboard boxes arrived at the pavilion overlooking the pool. We stood in a long, winding line to receive our free masks, one for each resident, presenting our ID cards to scan. With a strange mixture of gratitude and disgust, thinking of American nurses and doctors who sometimes lacked the equipment to protect themselves, I accepted our reusable masks from Singapore's ultra-organized state bureaucracy. This was repeated in blocks of flats and community centers around the city. Once they were satisfied that everyone had a mask, not wearing it was declared a crime.
On the first day of the new mask law, our family went for a morning jog along the hilly, wooded trail that circles a ring around our condo. My husband stopped at the door. We should wear the masks, he recalled. I abandoned this suggestion: it was too hot and I had read the law: no masks were needed to run or even brisk walk. That first morning I didn't realize how strictly the new law would be observed.
After getting ahead of the others during the race, I waited at our patio door. I pulled out my phone and flipped through the messages while catching my breath, until I had the feeling of being watched. I looked up and started: a woman was using her phone to take a picture of me. I have been watched in Russia, China and the Middle East, but in this context, among the flower gardens of our house, on an excursion with my children, at the hands of a neighbor, filled me with anger. I picked up my phone and took his picture in return. She did not like that.
"Why don't you wear a mask?" she screamed.
I looked at myself (training clothes stuck to my body with sweat) and yelled, incredulous, "I've been jogging!"
"You are not running now!"
I started arguing with her. I told him I was harassing him. She continued screaming about masks. But even as we argued, an ugly presentiment filled my guts. My clothes were soaked with sweat, but could you show that I had been running? When she turned her heel and walked away, I followed her. "I have your photo!" I informed the sloping dome of his umbrella in retreat. "Do what you want," was the muffled reply.
I saw her disappear into the curve of the road. I've been here long enough to know that Singapore would side with him, and that my obvious strangeness would only make matters worse, making me a fearless stranger who hadn't shown proper deference to the system.
Over the next few days, other vigilantes from the neighborhood took care of guarding the road. Veiled threats of criminal complaint and photos of people accused of pandemic misstep They were posted on the condo chat group. Eventually they all moved on, to the extent that we can move forward.
When I first came to Singapore, a European friend who already lived here told me that I would love this place. I would see that Asia was emerging at the head of the global order; It would fill me with new ideas and insights. The West, he said, was "back in the mirror as they walked away." His words have rocked my mind ever since. Singapore projects an image of urban harmony that is inspiring, even utopian. But with the distractions and rhythms of normal life suspended, the city's harshest truths have been exposed: the unwavering approach to importing people for hard and cheap labor and the willingness to lessen individual rights in an avalanche of collective assets. We always knew that those things were the subtext; now they shape our daily lives. I have lost the impassive perspective of a stranger. I am a neighbor who could contract the virus or infect others; a person who has been protected by the state and trapped by its rules; a resident who should ask about the fate of the sick men who build this city and if they will finally improve their living conditions.
I know this will not last. The city will eventually return to a more familiar form. But this version of Singapore will remain burned in my memory, a city of dreams discovered.
Megan K. Stack He is an American author and journalist living in Singapore. Her most recent book is "Women's Work: A Personal Settlement of Accounts with Work, Motherhood and Privilege,quot;.