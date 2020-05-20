A look at the latest updates on COVID-19

On Tuesday, the state released proposed guidelines for reopening restaurants that included social distancing, mask requirements for workers, and even suggested modifying menus. Governor Jared Polis has said he will issue a decision on the reopening next Monday. The proposed guidelines were released yesterday for interested parties to provide comments, according to a press release.

But as the state moves to regain a sense of normalcy, business owners face a major obstacle to reopening: liability insurance, specifically the lack of liability insurance coverage available to COVID-19. Read more about Joe Rubino …

Throughout the day, we'll share the latest coverage from Denver Post journalists on the coronavirus outbreak on this page.

Here are the updates for May 19.

As insurance companies exclude COVID-19 from corporate liability policies, some seek help from lawmakers

Do Colorado hospitals get extra money for coronavirus cases and deaths? Yes and no.

Northglenn Nursing Home Designated for Negative Coronavirus Patients Sees Outbreak with 27 Cases, 2 Deaths

