890,000 Los Angeles Entertainment Industry Employees Unemployed – Up News Info

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger provided revealing details of yesterday's meeting of the Los Angeles County Economic Resilience Task Force.

Barger called the results "sobering"

"890,000 movie and entertainment employees are not working," said the supervisor, noting that the effect of job losses on smaller businesses makes the impact much greater.

On March 17, Up News Info reported that IATSE estimated that 120,000 of its members had lost their jobs.

Entertainment is not the only sector affected.

"80 percent of jobs" in the restaurant industry have been lost, he said.