6-year-old boy finds stolen safe at bottom of lake, solves 8-year-old mystery – Up News Info Tampa

– A 6-year-old boy who rescued a locked metal safe in South Carolina has solved a mystery that is older than him.

Knox Brewer recently started fishing with magnets, where people hunt for ferrous metal objects underwater using a strong magnet.

"We did it to help pass the time during the virus," Knox's mother, Catherine Brewer, told WCIV.

During a Mother's Day excursion, Knox discovered something sitting at the bottom of Lake Whitney. With the help of a nearby stranger, they brought out a locked metal safe.

When they opened it, they found several items inside, including "jewelry, a notebook, and a checkbook."

Knox's father, Jonathan Brewer, called the police. As it turned out, the safe belonged to a neighbor who said the safe was stolen from his home eight years ago.

"The first thing he did was kneel down, hug Knox and thank him and thank him for bringing him that closure," said Jonathan.

"He was missing some pieces of charm bracelet that were still there, he said all the expensive things were gone, but at least he got the clasp and some of his pieces back," said Catherine.

Jonathan says the discovery gave Knox a chance to play detective.

"He wants to become a police officer himself one day, so he had a lot of fun going out and investigating, asking questions and trying to get to the source," Jonathan said.