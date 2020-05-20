50 Cent Says It Played No Role in Australian Mural Artist's Assault

Earlier this week, 50 Cent visited her Instagram to comment on Australian artist Lushsux's mural. Lushsux posted a photo of the mural to his account along with the caption that he was the victim of people in his city.

Lushsux said he had been beaten many times as a result of his murals and was even hospitalized for his choice in artistic humor. Hot New Hip Hop reported today that murals have recently appeared across Australia that mix 50 Cent's face with other celebrities, for example Post Malone, Mike Tyson and Donald Trump.

Initially, 50 Cent said that whoever used their image to create art needed an "a ** whooping,quot;, and it appears that someone took it upon request. After learning of the alleged beating, 50 Cent denied his responsibility and said he played no role in it.

In his last post, 50 Cent said the artist was hit in the face and did not. Regardless of whether 50 Cent is responsible or not, what the rapper says is not, the Power Alum has been making waves in the entertainment industry for years, especially in the media.

50 Cent has built a reputation as one of the best Instagram trolls. For example, during Tekashi's 6ix9ine career rise, Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent, said he considered Hernandez to be his son rather than his own actual biological offspring, Marquise Jackson.

After Hernández was released to his home confinement, 50 Cent was asked if he would ever collaborate with Tekashi 6ix9ine, and Curtis said he would not.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, who never missed a troll opportunity, joked that it would not be the first time that 50 Cent "abandons,quot; his son. Jackson fans know that he and his daughter, Marquise, have been at odds for years, mainly because of what Curtis has described as a sense of entitlement.

During previous interviews, Curtis suggested that Marquise had much more than he had as a child, but still felt that he was owed more.



