4 most positive tests for COVID-19 at the Laguna Honda Hospital in SF – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Universal coronavirus tests for residents at Laguna Honda Hospital have been completed, while tests for hospital staff are still ongoing, Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of the Department of Public Health, said Tuesday. from San Francisco.

So far, of the 2,500 combined residents and employees at the facility, 718 residents and 1,369 staff members have been evaluated, with two staff members and two residents testing positive over the weekend.

"This test allows the hospital to proactively protect residents and staff from exposure by identifying cases of COVID-19 among people without symptoms. And we know that many people who have COVID-19 may show no symptoms, "said Colfax.

In response to an outbreak in Laguna Honda that started in March and has since resulted in a total of 29 coronavirus cases, the city earlier this month began requiring all residents and nursing facility staff specializing in the city to undergo COVID-19 testing. The 29 cases are made up of 11 residents and 18 staff members.

"With increased testing at Laguna Honda, we anticipate additional cases of COVID-19," said Colfax. "We know that these institutions are highly vulnerable to COVID-19 infection and while we are extremely vigilant, we know that there are likely to be more cases." The key is that we do everything we can to prevent cases, detect cases of COVID-19 when they are at the facility if they are among staff or residents, and then take aggressive measures to limit the outbreak and, of course, take great care of staff. like residents who are infected. "

Of the four recently discovered cases, Colfax said DPH staff have conducted the search for contracts and tested additional staff and residents.

When the city first considered universal testing at 21 skilled nursing facilities, DPH officials attempted to establish a regular test cycle every two weeks.

According to Colfax, tests at other facilities are also underway. So far, tests at five facilities have been completed and tests at four others have begun. The tests are planned for the remaining facilities, he said.

