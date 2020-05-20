& # 39; Unrestricted & # 39 ;: Ben Roethlisberger impresses Steelers with post-injury releases

Ben Roethisberger is clean shaven and throws crisp passes again.

For a Steelers team that suffered from a poor quarterback game in Roethlisberger's absence last season, the veteran's passing speed in practice with teammates this week has been encouraging.

Wide receiver Ryan Switzer shared his impression of the sessions with The Athletic, saying Roethisberger doesn't look like someone coming back from elbow surgery.

"Man, he let it rip," Switzer said. "There was no restriction, no hesitation, he was just out there. He's been pitching like that for a while and, at least in my opinion, going out on the field for the first time and throwing routes at full speed was refreshing. The controlling factor was removed. He was out there and he was shooting. He did some things after hours. No restrictions. He threw everything, over his body. Everything. "

Pittsburgh's main receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster also participated in training and apparently also gave Big Ben high marks.

"You know, like when the ball cuts through the air and you can hear that sound & # 39; pfft-pfft-pfft & # 39 ;?" Switzer said. "This is how JuJu said it sounded."

Roethlisberger played in two games last year before undergoing surgery. He is 38 years old and the Steelers have reportedly been examining ways to shore up the quarterback position for the future, briefly considering adding Jameis Winston as backup before staying with his current group of bystanders.

But this is still Roethlisberger's team, and will probably go as far as his pitching arm allows.