& # 39; Sir. Iglesias gets release date for season 2 of Netflix series – Up News Info

The class will soon be back in session to Mr. Iglesias Netflix has set June 17 for Lord churches Part 2, starring stand-up favorite Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias.

Kevin Estrada / Netflix



In the Kevin Hench-created series, Iglesias plays Gabe, a good public high school teacher in Long Beach, California, who works at his alma mater. Gabe begins teaching gifted but misfit children to save them not only from being "advised" by an assistant bureaucratic director (Oscar Nuñez), but also to help them unlock their full potential. Sherri Shepherd co-stars as the school principal, Paula.

Love is in the air for Part 2 of the series when Mr. Iglesias convinces his star student, Marisol (Cree Cicchino), and his fellow student, Mikey (Fabrizio Guido), to come out to the school play of Romeo and Juliet, without knowing it. For Gabe, director Paula plays Cupid to find him the girl of his dreams.

The cast also includes Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Richard Gant, and Tucker Albrizzi.

Hench is an executive producer with Iglesias and Peter Murrieta.

The series is part of a three-project deal Iglesias signed with Netflix in 2018, which also included a couple of stand-up specials from the veteran comic.