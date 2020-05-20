& # 39; RHOP hints that Gizelle Bryant's affair with the ex-husband pastor is fake!

The drama between Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Monique Samuels is heating up, and Monique has hinted that Gizelle's romance with her ex-husband Jamal Bryant is untrue.

"She should have told herself considering the rumor about her,quot; man. "The fact that he's telling people," It's reality TV. It's not real "when asked about her ankle relationship. On a mission for a story and it still falls short Let me put my receipts in my #RHOP pocket," Monique tweeted.

The tweet was in response to Gizelle's appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where Gizelle named Monique the most responsive housewife at the meeting.

"I haven't seen her in a long time, and that's great with me," Gizelle said of Monique. "I felt like I just explained to everyone (that) I was a third grader. It was our cast photo! It wasn't like it was a random photo of me, it's our cast photo! So clearly it feels certain way about my face. And this face shouldn't be crossed out, ever! "