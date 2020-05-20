& # 39; RHOP hints that Gizelle Bryant's affair with the ex-husband pastor is fake!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
The drama between Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Monique Samuels is heating up, and Monique has hinted that Gizelle's romance with her ex-husband Jamal Bryant is untrue.

"She should have told herself considering the rumor about her,quot; man. "The fact that he's telling people," It's reality TV. It's not real "when asked about her ankle relationship. On a mission for a story and it still falls short Let me put my receipts in my #RHOP pocket," Monique tweeted.

