36 celebrities who are actually mixed Asian or Pacific Islanders

Bradley Lamb
one)

Dwayne The Rock Johnson

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The rock is of black and Samoan heritage. Her father is former professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, who was Georgia's first black heavyweight champion. Her maternal grandfather, Peter Maivia, was an American professional wrestler from Samoa.

After a discussion on Twitter about how he identifies himself, Johnson tweeted, "I'm glad I found this and I'll give you a little context and truth. I identify myself exactly as I am, both. Equally proud. Black / Samoan."

2)

ITS.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

ITS. he is of black and filipino heritage. In an interview with WWD, H.E.R. She says that her house when she was a child was clearly Philippine. She always took off her shoes at the door, and her grandparents lived with her, always cooking.

At the same time, she said, "My dad would fall apart with soul food when we had our black side. Black culture, to me, is very important and I identify with young black women. I represent young black women, and I'm proud of that. "

3)

Naomi Scott

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

Scott is of Gujarati Indian and English descent. Speaking of her background in an interview with Teen Vogue, she said, "There were times when you grew up like, 'Oh, I don't really feel Indian enough.' But now I'm in a place where I would like you to You know what. Okay. It doesn't make me less Indian or less half Indian. "

4)

Taika Waititi

Rachel Luna / Getty Images

Waititi is of Maori (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui), Russian Jewish, and Irish heritage. He won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2019 for Jojo Rabbit, becoming the first person of Maori descent to win an Academy Award in a screenplay category and the first indigenous person to be nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

In his acceptance speech, Waititi spoke to indigenous children: "I dedicate this to all indigenous children in the world who want to make art, dance and write stories. We are the original storytellers and we can do it here too."

5)

Kimora Lee Simmons

J. Vespa / WireImage

Simmons is of black, Korean, and Japanese descent. In an article for Working Mother, she wrote: "I was a loner growing up. I was a mixed-race girl with a Korean-Japanese mother and an African-American father, and none of the other children in my school were like me. I was almost six feet tall when I was 11. And I was an only child raised by a single mother. "

Then he revealed: "They called me & # 39; chinky giraffe & # 39;". I cried all the time. But my mother wanted me to turn my tears into something else, something positive. "So her mother signed her up for modeling, where Simmons continued to help pave the way for mixed-race models, and Karl Lagerfeld finally called her,quot; the face of the century. XXI ".

6)

Sir Ben Kingsley

Francois G. Durand / WireImage

Kingsley is of Indian and English Gujarati descent. Kingsley was born Krishna Pandit Bhanji and, as a child, he was called Krish. "As soon as I changed my name," Kingsley told RadioTimes, "I got the jobs. I had an audition like Krishna Bhanji and they said, 'Beautiful audition, but we don't know how to place you in our next season.' I changed my name. I crossed the street and they told me when you can start. "

He added: "But the irony is that, of course, I changed my awkward invented Asian name to a more pronounced and acceptable universal name to play Mahatma Gandhi. Therein lies your irony."

7)

Jemaine Clement

Todd Williamson / Getty Images

8)

Naomi Campbell

Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

Campbell is of Jamaican and Chinese heritage. Despite her Asian heritage, she faced racial discrimination when informed that her photo would not be used for a campaign in an Asian country.

Yahoo News reports that when speaking to the BBC, Campbell explained: "Something happened to me the other day and I was quite surprised. I did a campaign for someone and they told me that one of the Asian countries would not use the image." because of the color of my skin. It doesn't stop me. That is just another country that has to show that it is ignorant and that it is not the way of the world right now on a global scale. Ironically, I have that gene in my family. "

9)

Jason Momoa

Brook Mitchell / Getty Images

Momoa is of Native Hawaiian, German, Irish, and Native American origin. When speaking to Yahoo Entertainment about her role as Aquaman, Momoa said, "It is an honor to be a dark-skinned superhero for sure. There are many Polynesian children who will be very excited to have someone to look up to as well."

10)

Chrissy Teigen

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Teigen is of Thai and Norwegian heritage. While he now proudly shares Thai recipes, he didn't always feel that way. "I remember being very embarrassed when I was young and I had friends," Teigen told SheKnows. "It was weird to rip the heads off the shrimp and discard the body and eat the head. There were times when you cringed as a child."

eleven)

Danny Pudi

Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

12)

Vanessa Hudgens

Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage

Hudgens is of Filipino, Irish, and Native American descent. Vanessa spoke to Reuters in 2011 about her multicultural background, and said she sees it as a positive, despite being told she was a "younger or Asian or Caucasian,quot; actress.

13)

Alexa Chung

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Chung is of Chinese and English heritage. In 2009, she tweeted, "I am 3/8 Chinese, 5/8 English. A very silly fraction. Less than half, more than a quarter. Pass it on so I don't have to explain it again. Thank you."

Despite this, Chung's heritage seems to remain a matter of confusion for many, as the Telegraph reported in 2016 that there are 42,000 Google searches each year related to his ethnicity.

14)

Keanu Reeves

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Reeves is of Chinese, English, Irish, Hawaiian, and Portuguese origin. In an interview about Tonight's show starring Jimmy FallonHe recalled how his manager initially wanted to change his name. "Glad to see you, but we want to change your name," Reeves recounted, explaining how Chuck Spadina or Templeton Paige Taylor suggested, before they decided to stick with Keanu Reeves.

fifteen.

Darren Criss

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Criss is of Filipino, Chinese, Spanish, English, German, and Irish descent. After making controversial comments in a 2018 Vulture interview, Criss tweeted To clarify, "(One) of my favorite things about me is that I'm half Filipino. PERIOD. It turns out I don't look like it, but THAT fact is not what I like. I like the fact that most people don't I know he is an ace up his sleeve, an ace that I am very proud of, regardless of my looks. "

sixteen.

Anderson .Paak

John Lamparski / Getty Images

.Paak is of Korean and Black heritage. Her mother is black and Korean, and her father is black. Paak's wife is from South Korea, and they met at the music school. In an interview about Fun with fool podcast, .Paak speaks a little Korean and talks about his family trip to Korea.

17)

Karen O

Brent N. Clarke / FilmMagic

Or is of Korean and Polish heritage. In an interview with the New York Times, she talked about how being biracial led her eighth-grade classmates to treat her as a "novelty," marking a "brutal but also fundamental,quot; experience that forced her to identify as a weirdo, which led her to rock & # 39; n & # 39; roll ".

18)

Avan Jogia

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

Jogia is of Gujarati Indian, German, English, and Welsh origin. Recently posted Mixed feelings, a combination of poetry and interviews with other people of mixed race that focuses on their own identity.

In what started as an exploration of her own identity, Jogia explores the "complicated emotions surrounding race, identity, religion, and family," as she describes it in an interview with AM New York.

19)

Christina Chong

Luca Teuchmann

Chong is of Chinese and English heritage. In an interview with the Evening Standard, Chong said, "My brothers and I were probably the only mixed-race children,quot; in the Lancashire town he moved to after his parents' divorce.

Her father, a chef of Chinese descent, runs a restaurant named Charlie who is a co-owner.

twenty)

Devon Aoki

Stephen Lovekin / WireImage to amfAR

Aoki is of Japanese, German and English origin. In an interview, Rotten Tomatoes asked Aoki if he feels any pressure to be one of the highest-profile Asian American actors. Aoki said yes, especially after admiring Asian celebrities as a child.

She explained, "There weren't many people who were allowed to represent for our culture, being from the East. So every movie I make is a thought in my head that I have to represent for Asians. That's really important to me. "

twenty-one)

Enrique Iglesias

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Iglesias is of Spanish and Filipino heritage. He was born in Madrid to the Spanish singer Julio Iglesias and the Philippine journalist and socialite Isabel Preysler.

When asked in an interview in which country he would like to help, Iglesias replied: "Many countries in Latin America, because they have given me so much in return. And another country would be the Philippines, because I am Filipino." "

22)

Kristin Kreuk

Jun Sato / WireImage

Kreuk is of Chinese and Dutch heritage. When he played the headline Chun-Li in the 2009 film, Kreuk had to relearn Mandarin and Cantonese.

In an interview with the Australian website Girl, she explained, "My mom is Chinese. She doesn't speak Chinese. But I went to Chinese school one summer, so I have a little Mandarin, but nothing, really. I don't I remember. The guy who was the servant in the house was also the dialect teacher. So he taught me Mandarin. "

2. 3)

Chanel Iman

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Iman is of black and Korean descent. Chanel, who has been outspoken about racial discrimination in the fashion industry, discussed the industry diversity issue for a cover story for Net-A-Porter's The Edit, as reported by HuffPost.

"I think everyone should be the same; it shouldn't be about color," he said. "It is unfortunate that there is still a lot of politics involved in both the acting and modeling worlds. I think we have come a long way, but things could be much more diverse on the catwalk and in the movies."

24)

Olivia munn

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Munn is of German, Irish, English and Chinese origin. She grew up predominantly in Japan, although she moved to Oklahoma during her last two years of high school.

When asked about the difficulties he encountered trying to establish himself, Munn said to Prestige Hong Kong: "I would go out for so many auditions, for everything. And then they said, 'You're too Asian' or '# 39' You are too white. I remember someone saying to me, "Don't feel bad. One day they won't try to match you to fit in with anyone else. They'll just hire you. "So you can't help but get frustrated. That's part of everything."

25)

Nicole Scherzinger

Gregg Deguire / WireImage

Scherzinger is of Filipino, Hawaiian, and Russian descent. He was born in Hawaii and, in an interview with Pacific Citizen, said: "My mother, while growing up, danced the hula and the Tahitian with her family. My mother taught me the hula when I was very young."

She also talked about being a mixed-race artist, explaining that she faced challenges in getting a job "especially since I started in the theater, and a lot of people didn't understand what my nationality was or what race I was. So they were a little confused on how to choose me or What was my place. But it was really confusing at first because people wanted me to be like the Puerto Rican girl, the companion, the best Puerto Rican friend. "

26)

Karrueche Tran

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Tran is of Vietnamese and black heritage. In an interview with Jet Magazine, she said, "I am for diversity and multiculturalism. I am half black and half Vietnamese and grew up very diverse. I had an Asian godmother and Korean best friends, so I was a black actor. and being involved in the industry is amazing. I would love to be able to contribute to the community of African American actors. We need more of them, just period. People look at me and ask 'What are you?' and Vietnamese and they think it's great. I love it and I'm happy to be able to unite these two cultures. "

27)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Gosselaar is of German, Dutch Jewish, and Indonesian descent. When it appeared in Tonight's show starring Jimmy FallonGosselaar asked, "Did you know that my mother, I say this as if excited, but my mother is Asian?"

He added: "People don't know this: Zack Morris is half Asian. So the hair, the blonde hair, was dyed during all those years."

28)

Jessica Henwick

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Henwick is of Zambian and Singaporean Chinese heritage. Speaking to Interview magazine, Henwick said, "I want to continue to expand expectations of what an Asian can be, but also pursue those that would have spoken to me as a young Asian."

She also revealed that she rejected the roles because "she did not want to feel defined by (her) ethnic origin."

29)

Norah Jones

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Jones is of Bengali and European heritage. She was born Geetali Norah Jones Shankar. Although they were not around, his father, Ravi Shankar, was called the Godfather of World Music by George Harrison (yes, the Beatles).

As a singer and songwriter, Jones won nine Grammys, and Billboard named her jazz artist from the 2000-2009 decade.

30)

Shay mitchell

John Shearer / Getty Images

Mitchell is of Filipino, Irish and Scottish origin. She spoke about struggling at school because of her cultural background in an interview with Cosmopolitan: "I felt so uncomfortable being a Filipina. Would I get 'Oh, is your mother a babysitter?' It's like, no, motherfucker, but even if she was, do you know how hard it is? Could you do it? No. "

31)

Henry Golding

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Golding is of English and Malaysian heritage. He spoke of being a mixed race in an interview with Bustle: "I felt that if you were an Asian mix, were you allowed to belong to some society or were you just on the outskirts?"

Golding expanded, saying, "Just because I'm not a complete Asian by blood doesn't mean I can't own my Asiaticity. And I relate much more to my Asian side."

32)

Maggie Q

Gregg Deguire / WireImage

Q is of Vietnamese, Polish, and Irish heritage. She is no stranger to racial typification, and, in an interview with CAA Media, shared: "I received this script, and I'm not going to tell you what movie it is," which read: & # 39; In anticipation of our conversation, please find the script … written by blah blah and starring blah blah. I'm not saying anything to you, I was saying, "Please look at the role of The Chink." You can't make it up. That is the name of the character. It's framed in my office, because I always want to be reminded of what's out there. "

33)

Hannah Simone

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Simone is of Indian, Italian, Greek Cypriot, and German descent. Talking about his role in New girl In an interview with CAA Media, Simone explained: "When they were playing this role, they weren't looking for a South Asian character. I remember when I got the cast, I went to (show creator) Liz Meriwether and said to her: & # 39; It's really cool that you chose me. I didn't grow up watching American comedies watching my face on those shows & # 39; & # 39; I was speaking not just as a South Asian person, but as someone with this skin tone. "

Simone continued, "I remember Liz just looking at me and saying, 'Hannah, I just picked the funniest person', and that really caught my eye. And she kept writing that way to keep Cece as a fun, honest and friend character. woman on that show. "

3. 4)

Kimiko Glenn

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Glenn is of Japanese, Scottish, Irish and German origin. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Glenn spoke about his role as Brook in Orange is the new black. "I think the original vision of the character was a blonde girl, and then they opened it up to India, and somehow it fell on me."

She expanded: "What I love about playing Brook is the fact that this is not an Asian stereotype. He doesn't look like any character he's come in for. I like a lot of the typical things you would think: the silly sidekick, the smart, stuff like that. It's something I think about all the time. It's a conversation I ask my agents, I ask my managers. It's always a conversation because I want to interpret parts that are human parts. And I love that they say I'm Asian-American. I'm not 'completely Asian'. I think Asians in general are underrepresented. "

