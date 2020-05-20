2 Michigan dams raped, thousands evacuated amid flooding – Up News Info

EDENVILLE, Mich. – Two violated dams caused by several days of increasing rain and water forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people Tuesday in mid-Michigan, where the governor said a center could be "under about 9 feet of water,quot; in the morning.

For the second time in less than 24 hours, families living along two lakes and a river were ordered to leave home on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood alert for locations along the Tittabawassee River after the Edenville Dam breach in Midland County, about 140 miles (225.31 km) north of Detroit and the Sanford Dam , about seven miles (11.26 kilometers) downstream from Edenville

"Extremely dangerous flash floods are ongoing along the Tittabawassee River in Midland County due to catastrophic failures at the Edenville and Sanford Dams," the weather service said on its website, noting that anyone near the river should Seek higher ground immediately, be prepared for immediate evacuations, and do not drive on flooded roads. "This flooding will continue along the river in Midland County, possibly spreading to Saginaw County, where a Flash Flood Watch is also in effect."

“In the next 15 to 15 hours, downtown Midland could be under approximately 9 feet of water. We are anticipating a historically high level of water, ”said Whitmer.

First responders went door to door early Tuesday morning warning residents living near the Edenville Dam about the rising water. Some residents were able to return home, only to be told to leave again after the dam rape.

The evacuations include the cities of Edenville, Sanford and parts of the city of Midland, which has 42,000 people, according to Selina Tisdale, a spokeswoman for Midland County.

"People communicate well and take care of each other and their loved ones," said Tisdale. "We are heartbroken by those with a lot of damage to the home and property."

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County Tuesday night and urged flood-threatened residents to evacuate the area. She said shelters have been opened throughout the county and are available to residents who need a place to go.

"This is unlike anything we've seen in Midland County," he said. "If you have a family member or loved one who lives in another part of the state, go there now."

Evacuations in Michigan followed days of heavy rain in parts of the Midwest that also caused flooding in Chicago and other parts of Illinois, Ohio, and other states.

"We were back home and we started to feel comfortable that things were calming down," said Catherine Sias, who lives about 1 mile (1.61 km) from the Edenville Dam and left her home Tuesday morning. tomorrow early. "Suddenly we hear the sirens of the fire trucks heading north toward the dam."

Sias, 45, said that emergency alerts started coming to her cell phone and people started calling to make sure they were safe.

"As they packed, there were tons of police and fire trucks going up and down the roads," he added. "As far as I know, all of our neighbors went out."

The M-30, the trunk line of the state highway that is also the main road through Edenville and the route Sias was using to evacuate, was backed up with vehicles.

While driving, he saw the Tittabawassee river running. "It was very dramatic, very fast and full of rubble," he said.

The Edenville Dam retains Lake Wixom. Authorities were also monitoring the Sanford Dam south of Edenville. The city of Midland, which includes Dow Chemical's main plant, is located on the banks of the Tittabawassee River, about 8 miles (12.87 km) away from that dam.

Dow Chemical Co. has activated its emergency operations center and will adjust operations as a result of current flood stage conditions, spokeswoman Rachelle Schikorra said in an email.

"Dow Michigan Operations is working with its tenants and Midland County officials and will continue to closely monitor water levels in the Tittabawassee River," said Schikorra.

Previously, Midland County 911 sent a series of alerts saying that the Edenville and Sanford dams were at risk of failure.

Midland County Emergency Management later said the dams were "structurally sound." However, he said that the water flowing through the dam gates could not be controlled, so the evacuation measures remained in force.

In 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revoked the license of the company that operated the Edenville Dam due to non-compliance issues that included the capacity of the landfill and the inability to pass the most severe flooding reasonably possible in the area.

The Edenville Dam, which was built in 1924, was rated in unsatisfactory condition in 2018 by the state. The Sanford Dam, which was built in 1925, received a fair condition rating.

Both dams are in the process of being sold.

There were 19 high-risk dams in unsatisfactory or poor condition in Michigan in 2018, ranking 20th among the 45 states and Puerto Rico for which The Associated Press obtained condition assessments.

Two area schools opened Tuesday morning after the initial evacuation, but people who had been to one of the schools left early in the afternoon.

Red Cross worker Tom Restgate. The man who had been helping area residents seek refuge from the threat of the rising waters was still in one of the schools when he received an alert on his cell phone that "the dam … broke."

Heavy rains also caused flooding in parts of northwestern Indiana, including Crown Point, the Lake County seat, where they fell about seven inches over the weekend.

The floods increased rapidly on Sunday when 1 inch (2.54 centimeters) of rain fell in 15 minutes, flooding streets and sending water to basements and homes, including the residence of Mayor David Uran.

Those waters receded on Monday, but Uran and many other residents continued to clean up the watery mess on Tuesday, Uran's chief of staff Greg Falkowski said.

"He got 2-3 feet into his basement, so that's what he's working on now," Falkowski said Tuesday afternoon.

In Chicago, the water that flooded some downtown areas was receding on Tuesday, but Larry Langford, a fire department spokesman, said he did not expect electricity to be restored to the iconic Willis Tower for days because the rains caused the sub-basements of the building will fill with water. as much as 25 feet (7.6 meters) of water. The building was closed to tenants and visitors.

According to the National Weather Service, flood warnings were issued in Michigan after widespread rain of up to 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) since Sunday. Strong runoff pushed the rivers higher.

"A lot of rain came and hit the Saginaw Valley in the past 48 hours," said meteorologist Andrew Arnold on Tuesday morning. "For the most part, the rain is over."

Arnold said the weather system was moving toward Indiana, Ohio, parts of Illinois and the Tennessee Valley.

More flooding was forecast for parts of the Tittabawassee River, which was 26.5 feet (8.1 meters) on Tuesday morning. It was expected to reach the top on Wednesday morning at about 30 feet (9.1 meters). The flood stage is 24 feet (7.3 meters).

Just north in Gladwin County, the meteorological service issued a flash flood warning for the Cedar River below the Chappel Dam. And other parts of the state saw isolated flooding after heavy rains in recent days.