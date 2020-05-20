2 astronauts traveling from Houston to Florida before the first manned launch in the United States in 9 years next week

HOUSTON – Two astronauts will travel from Houston to Florida on Wednesday, a week before participating in the first manned launch from American soil in nearly a decade.

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will depart Ellington Field aboard a Gulfstream plane to travel to the Kennedy Space Center. The couple will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Central time on the track when they arrive.

Behnken and Hurley plan to travel to the International Space Station on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission on May 27 at 3:33 p.m. Central time.

This will be the first manned launch of a spacecraft from US soil since the space shuttle Atlantis took off on July 8, 2011.

The Demo-2 mission aims to test the feasibility of the SpaceX crew transport system, according to NASA officials. It is the final test before the system can be certified for regular commercial crew flights.