Zoey Deutch says Privilege saves her after she tests positive for coronavirus

WENN

The actress from & # 39; Zombieland: Double Tap & # 39; She admits that she is & # 39; incredibly privileged & # 39; during the battle of Covid-19 and exhorts people to be very careful with those who do not wear masks.

Up News Info –

Actress Zoey Deutch He has added his name to the list of celebrities who fought against the coronavirus and won.

The "Zombieland: double tap"Star still has no idea how she contracted COVID-19, but reveals that she and a group of friends became ill.

"I had the coronavirus at first, before closing, and a group of my friends got it, too," he writes in an essay for Vulture. "People keep asking me, 'Where did you get it?' And I wish I knew. I feel like I could have spoken more eloquently about my experience if I had known."

%MINIFYHTML570c6ae5f2f187e1e81efe9ca6f5820015%%MINIFYHTML570c6ae5f2f187e1e81efe9ca6f5820016%

"I kept testing positive for a month, which is more than they say you are supposed to do. Now I am fine. I am very grateful for my health and I also feel guilty, somehow, for doing it is fine. I think this The virus is causing so many conflicting emotions. I must say that I am also very grateful for my inherent neuroses, which made me stay inside earlier than I should have. I have been in quarantine longer than there. It was a mandatory lockdown. "

The 25-year-old also reveals that she and her friends had very different experiences with the killer virus. "My throat hurt and I was totally delusional, like I was going crazy …", she adds. "One of my friends just lost the taste and smell. One went to the hospital with normal symptoms, but another friend had absolutely no symptoms. I stayed in for almost two months and still rarely go out wearing a mask."

"I am so fortunate to be healthy that I am safe and I am not immunocompromised and I have access to doctors; I am incredibly privileged. But not everyone shares that privilege, so we must be very careful with those who do not wear it. Masks."

Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilsonand Daniel Kim They are also among the Hollywood stars who battled the coronavirus and recovered.