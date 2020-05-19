Zoey Deutch recovers from coronavirus after testing positive for month

Zoey Deutch he is "very lucky to be healthy,quot;.

As the Coronavirus The pandemic continues to affect the lives of millions of people around the world, an actress shares her experience and recovery with the disease.

"I had the Coronavirus from the beginning, before closing, and a group of my friends got it too. People keep asking me, 'Where did you get it?' And I wish I knew," Zoey shared with Vulture. "I feel like I could have talked in a more eloquent way about my experience if I had known. I kept testing positive for a month, which is more than what they say you are supposed to do. I'm fine now. I am very grateful for my health and I also feel guilty, in a way, for doing well. "

The 25-year-old continued: "The reason I want to talk now is because it is very important to wear masks."

According to the Buffalo Star, her symptoms included a sore throat and feeling "totally delusional, like she was losing her mind." At the same time, another friend had no symptoms at all.