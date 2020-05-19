Zoey Deutch recovers from coronavirus after testing positive for month

Zoey Deutch he is "very lucky to be healthy,quot;.
As the Coronavirus The pandemic continues to affect the lives of millions of people around the world, an actress shares her experience and recovery with the disease.
"I had the Coronavirus from the beginning, before closing, and a group of my friends got it too. People keep asking me, 'Where did you get it?' And I wish I knew," Zoey shared with Vulture. "I feel like I could have talked in a more eloquent way about my experience if I had known. I kept testing positive for a month, which is more than what they say you are supposed to do. I'm fine now. I am very grateful for my health and I also feel guilty, in a way, for doing well. "
The 25-year-old continued: "The reason I want to talk now is because it is very important to wear masks."
According to the Buffalo Star, her symptoms included a sore throat and feeling "totally delusional, like she was losing her mind." At the same time, another friend had no symptoms at all.
"I hate to sound like I'm trying to be a preacher, but it's very important to wear a mask when you go out, even if you think you're fine and you don't have it or you think it's allergies. I just don't know if you have it or not," he shared. Zoey. "I really want to be able to donate blood and buy groceries for people who haven't had it and to be more at the service than I have been able to."
Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images
Zoey continued: "I am so lucky to be healthy that I am safe and not immunocompromised and I have access to doctors; I am incredibly privileged. But not everyone shares that privilege, so we must be very careful with those who do not." t wearing masks. "
As of today, Zoey continues to be quarantined alone with her dog. Between cooking, you can find the actress playing Animal crossing or watching old episodes of The sopranos.
And because he's so much less on the road, Zoey found he misses singing out loud in a car. "So the other day, I just sat in my car for two hours and sang really loud," he confessed. As for your artist of choice? Their Ariana Grande.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML850a17a895710c56a84ca4131b9b165015%