Yu Lihua, 90, dies; The writer spoke about Chinese immigrants "without roots,quot;

Yu Lihua, a writer whose nuanced portraits of Chinese students and intellectuals abroad in the United States captured the cultural displacement and identity crisis felt by many in the Chinese diaspora, died April 30 at her home in Gaithersburg, Maryland. He was 90 years old.
The cause was respiratory failure caused by Covid-19, said her daughter Lena Sun, a reporter for The Washington Post who has been covering the coronavirus pandemic since January.
Ms. Yu produced more than two dozen novels and short story collections over the course of five decades, drawing on her experience as a Chinese emigrant in post-war America. It was celebrated in the diaspora for giving voice to what it called the "rootless generation,quot;: migrants who had left for a better life but remained nostalgic for their homeland.
His revolutionary 1967 novel, "Again the Palm Trees," for example, tells the story of a Chinese man who graduates from a Taiwan university and goes to the United States to graduate, where he struggles with loneliness and disappointment. But when he returns to Taiwan to rediscover his "Chinese character," his sense of alienation is only heightened by the glorification of his family's life in the West, particularly in the United States.
It was a theme that resonated with Chinese educated emigrants in Taiwan at the time. Many had already been uprooted once, forced to flee to Taiwan in 1949 after the Mao Zedong Communists defeated the Nationalists in the Chinese Civil War.
After experiencing the ups and downs of immigrant life in the United States, Ms. Yu was wary of what she saw as a trend among Chinese people to worship the West blindly. When students from mainland China began arriving in the United States in waves after the end of the Cultural Revolution in the late 1970s, she wrote them an open letter that was published in The People's Daily, the flagship newspaper of the Communist Party. Chinese.
"Come here," he wrote, "bring the wisdom of China that is by no means inferior, bring our unique diligence and resistance, and don't forget to respect yourself and your nation. Get up and come with your heads held high.
Lee-hwa Yu was born on November 28, 1929 in Shanghai, although he gave 1931 as his year of birth from an early age. As an adult, she mainly used Lihua's first name.
The second of eight children, she grew up in the eastern city of Ningbo. Later, when China was embroiled in the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937-45), the family moved across the country, and Ms. Yu attended school irregularly. In 1947, his father, Yu Sheng-feng, moved the family to Taiwan to take a job as a senior manager at a state sugar company there. Her mother, Liu Hsing Ch’ing, was a homemaker.
After graduating from National Taiwan University in 1953 with a degree in history, Ms. Yu moved to California and attended journalism school at the University of California, Los Angeles. In 1956, the year he graduated, he won the prestigious award. Samuel Goldwyn Creative Writing Award for his English story "Dolrow at the End of the Yangtze River,quot;, about a young woman's journey to find her lost father.
However, Ms. Yu's subsequent attempts to publish stories in English were rejected by American publishers. "They were only interested in stories that fit the pattern of oriental exoticism: the fixation of women's feet and the addiction of men who smoke opium," he recalled once in an interview. "I didn't want to write those things, I wanted to write about the struggle of Chinese immigrants in American society." He then went on to write primarily in Chinese for Chinese-language publishers.
Ms. Yu taught Chinese language and literature at what is now Albany University, the State University of New York, and was instrumental in starting exchange programs that brought many Chinese students to campus. He retired from teaching in 1993.
In 2006, he received an honorary doctorate from Middlebury College in Vermont. The quote called her "one of the five most influential Chinese writers in the post-war era and the progenitor of the foreign genre of Chinese students."
Her first marriage, with Chih-Ree Sun, ended in divorce. In 1982, she married Vincent O’Leary, President of SUNY Albany. The He died in 2011.
In addition to his daughter, Mrs. Sun, his survivors include a son, Eugene Sun; another daughter, Anna Sun; two stepdaughters, Beth O & # 39; Leary and Cathy Goldwyn; a sister, Meihua Yu; four brothers, Jack, Ben, Henry, and Eddie Yu; 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Over the decades, Ms. Yu embraced the culture of her adoptive home. He translated stories from Edith Wharton and Katherine Anne Porter into Chinese and developed a special passion for football and Broadway theater. But his devotion to China never wavered. She insisted that her American-born children learn Chinese.
Although his work was sometimes politicized and even briefly banned in Taiwan, Yu continued to visit mainland China. On a visit in 1975, he was reunited with his sister, Meihua, who had remained on the mainland when the family moved to Taiwan.
"In the United States, my leaves may fall but they will not go back to their roots," he said. "My roots are in China."