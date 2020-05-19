YouTube: YouTube Chases More TV Advertisers With New Program – Latest News

Alphabet & # 39; s Inc YouTube on Tuesday launched a new program to help advertisers reach the most valuable viewers watching content on their television screens, in an effort to retain advertising revenue at a time when brands are cutting budgets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The program called YouTube Select will allow brands to buy ads that reach people watching on their TV, whether they're streaming individual YouTube videos or watching YouTube TV, the company's live television service. Since viewers are likely to watch more content while sitting on the couch in front of the TV instead of on their smartphones or laptops, TV viewers are generally considered more lucrative in the advertising industry.

Viewers are turning even more to YouTube while staying home during the pandemic, and more than 100 million people watched YouTube on their television screens in March, said Tara Walpert Levy, vice president of agency and brand solutions for Google.

"If you are a great brand that depends on reaching many people with your message, the ability to reach that audience is key," he said in an interview.

Traditional television networks in the United States could lose up to $ 12 billion in advertising revenue in the first half of this year, according to research firm eMarketer, as brands cut back on spending and live sports, which generally they attract big advertising dollars, they are suspended.

YouTube hopes to appeal to all advertisers, whether they want to reach television audiences or want the flexibility to quickly end their advertising campaigns, which is most easily done in streaming and digital services, Levy said.

Through YouTube Select, advertisers can also purchase ads to appear on the main YouTube channels in certain categories, such as entertainment, sports, or beauty and fashion.

%MINIFYHTMLe498693cdf6e3f8e84ef11a27d83f70815%%MINIFYHTMLe498693cdf6e3f8e84ef11a27d83f70816%

YouTube Select will replace a program called Google Preferred, which sold ads on 5% of the main YouTube channels based on popularity and participation.

