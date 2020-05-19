YouTube Activision partnership finally leads to Call of Duty crash

the Call of Duty League (CDL) announced today that it will soon be able to earn in-game rewards, or "drops," for watching CDL broadcasts, and the Supervision League seems to be joking that drops are on the way too. The announcement follows Activision Blizzard and YouTube's multi-year deal announced in January that made Google's proprietary video platform the exclusive streaming partner for Activision's sports leagues.

To earn rewards, you will need to watch live matches on the CDL website or on the Call of Duty Companion app while connected to your Activision account, according to a CDL blog post. Rewards will include team emblems, sprays, and animated calling cards, and will be cross-platform.

Image: Call of Duty League

There are still no specific details on what may come. Surveillance leaguebut here is the tweet causing some kind of rewards are the way for their matches on Friday:

Supervision League offered crashes when streaming exclusively on Twitch, so it wouldn't be surprising to see similar functionality offered again now that the league is streaming on YouTube. AND Call of Duty and Supervision (assuming Blizzard's game is also getting crashes) They won't actually be the first titles to use YouTube's crashing feature: Epic Games is offered for free Fortnite cosmetics to see the Fortnite World Cup on YouTube last July.

Beyond Activision, falls have been a hugely successful tool in helping fellow esports heavy sports Riot Games develop hype for their next tactical shooter Valorant, which is currently in beta. Riot initially gave the beta to a select number of people and has been slowly giving more keys through drops to viewers who tune in. Valorant currents. Fans trying to get the coveted beta access to Valorant I watched 334 million hours of the game in April.

It seems unlikely that Call of Duty League and Supervision League will get numbers as comparable to its in-game rewards, as Riot was offering access to a much-sought-after unreleased gaming beta. But the crashes could encourage more fans to tune in to live matches to get in-game loot.