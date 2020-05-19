Youth sports will start again soon, but with new restrictions in place – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Among the activities that will soon resume under the governor's plan are youth sports.

It was the news that many parents and coaches of crazy kids were waiting to hear. The sports season ended abruptly in mid-March, but on May 31, children will be able to participate once again.

"There was a lot of excitement, not only at home, but also on the team," said youth baseball coach Josh Masino. "The guys have not only gotten lost just by being there and competing, but I also think, more importantly, they've really missed being around each other."

Masino, who trains his 10-year-old son Gabe, knows that this season will look different from the previous one, and not just because of the social distancing.

"It's not really about winning or losing. It's about going out and spending with people who frankly you haven't seen," he said. "They may not be able to bump into each other, but we will have to find other creative ways to support each other."

Practices may resume at the end of the month with a parent present, and games may begin on June 15.

USSSA baseball, which has tournaments across the country, is planning tournaments four days a week from mid-June to mid-August.

North Texas state director James Belt says his phone has been ringing.

"Truthfully, we've had more than 100 tournament registrations between June 15 and August 22 in the last 24 hours alone," Belt said.

Team administrators and city leaders are working to establish patterns of social distancing, knowing that some traditions will have to be set aside in the name of security.

“One thing we can introduce is no more sunflower seeds for the foreseeable future. Anything that is swallowed or opens in the mouth. "