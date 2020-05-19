Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

The resolution calls for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation,quot; of the international response to the outbreak. But it failed to deliver on the promise of what the United States wanted, which was a comprehensive review of the Chinese origins of the virus and W.H.O.'s actions in response.
India and Bangladesh prepare for the super cyclone
Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated from coastal areas before Cyclone Amphan, One of the most powerful storms in decades, it makes landfall as expected on Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities have fewer shelters to work because many of them have been converted to quarantine centers for patients with coronavirus. Aid workers are concerned that by taking people to shelters, coronavirus infections may spread.
As if coping with a cyclone during a pandemic was not enough, officials in Bangladesh are concerned that the storm may bring rain and flooding to the refugee camps at Cox's Bazar, where nearly a million Rohingya refugees have fled Myanmar. they live in wooden shacks.
Apparently, many people in Bangladesh are not taking calls to evacuate and move to emergency shelters.
Storm: Indian forecasters say Amphan is a Category 5 hurricane that could trigger 165 mph winds and massive flooding. Sweeping the Bay of Bengal, the cyclone is expected to make landfall near the India-Bangladesh border.
Quotable: "Our lives have always been full of fear," said Arjun Mohanty, a teacher in the state of Odisha, in eastern India. "First it was the coronavirus, now the storm wants to kill us."
The actions: One of the world's leading computer chip makers, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC, said last week that it would build a factory in Arizona, which according to US officials is a first step in putting a vital supply chain in the US . USA
The next day, the US Department of Commerce. USA He announced a rule change that could hamper business between Huawei, the Chinese tech giant, and T.S.M.C., as well as other global chip makers.
Meaning: The administration has been trying to isolate Huawei as it works to bring 5G networks to countries around the world. But challenging Chinese companies' access to Taiwan's high-tech supply chain also touches on another source of tension between Washington and Beijing: China's claim on Taiwan.
Quotable: The administration appears to intend to "attack targets that are economically and politically sensitive for Beijing," said Eswar Prasad, a professor at Cornell University.
If you have 4 minutes, it's worth it
In Hong Kong, life goes on
Hong Kong was one of the first places outside of mainland China to be affected by the coronavirus, and the city's landscape immediately changed: temperature controls, disinfection, and reminders to stay alert everywhere.
Four months later, those signs are still present. But the city is coming back to life, not despite those reminders as much as at its side, writes our correspondent. Hong Kongers, who has been marked by the SARS outbreak 17 years ago, has Accepted masks and social distancing as part of life.
This is what is happening the most.
Drug raids in Myanmar: Crime unions They are starting to make fentanyl, the killer drug at the center of the US opioid crisis. USA Myanmar's police and military have seized $ 200 million worth of fentanyl, opium and other drugs during raids in the remote region of Shan State, now a major outpost for much of the global synthetic drug trade.
Afghanistan: On a day of escalating violence across the country, security forces bombed a clinic in Kunduz on Tuesday to foiling a coordinated Taliban operation in the provincial capital that militants continue to besiege. The conflict has returned to complete bleeding after a brief period of hope.
Snapshot: Above, a hair salon in Milan that reopened on Monday. Italians flooded classrooms for months overdue haircuts, eyebrows, waxing and more, and an opportunity for Great Beautification, writes our head of the Rome office.
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
Voices from overworked cities
You have already seen the photos of iconic places now emptied. Our travel desk He asked locals in some of the most visited cities in the world about the bittersweet experience of taking back their cities. Below are excerpts from two of his stories.
Dubrovnik, Croatia
DARKO PEROJEVIC, 41, is the chef and owner of the Azur restaurant. He has lived in Dubrovnik most of his life.
The old town of Dubrovnik, where I have lived most of my life, has not been empty like this since the war and the eight-month bombing of Dubrovnik in 1991 and '92. We have all had persistent sadness because the emptiness of the city is a reminder of that time.
The situation here is bittersweet, really. Bitter because I am the chef and owner of a restaurant in the old town, called Azur, which depends on many tourists for business. But it's sweet because walking the empty streets on a sunny day feels great.
Children play on the streets like I did when I was a child. For a moment it seems that we reclaim the city for ourselves.
Halong Bay, Vietnam
LIND NGUYEN, 29, along with her husband, Trung, own the Wander Station restaurant.
On May 1, it was a (Labor Day) holiday and it's supposed to be busy everywhere, but we're empty, we have no customers, so I decided to close and take a look. Everything was empty, the road, the shops, the pedestrian street, everything. Like a horror movie.
In normal life there are supposed to be hundreds of boats sailing in the bay, playing music – boom, boom, boom – and people having beer outside and walking. But now no more.
I am sad and worried. How long does it take to return to normal life? I just want tourists here, to meet, talk and have fun.
