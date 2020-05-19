Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

The Trump administration, which cut funding for the global health agency, rejected China's promise as an attempt to avoid scrutiny over handling the outbreak. Addressing a W.H.O. Online Xi said China "changed the course of the virus and protected lives."
US reaction USA: A senior Trump administration official called China's promise of aid "a signal to distract calls from an increasing number of nations demanding accountability."
The entire bloc would be responsible for the return of the fund, which would mainly benefit the poorest south, an economic approach that Germany has resisted for decades.
Meaning: If approved, the plan would indicate a more unified Europe ahead. In countries like Italy, where many feel abandoned by their neighbors, anti-European and populist sentiment has exploded.
The vaccine, administered to eight volunteers who received two doses each, is now on an accelerated schedule to be tested on hundreds more. If successful, the doses could be available to the public later this year or early 2021, the company said.
Details: Moderna's technology, which uses genetic material from the virus called mRNA, is relatively new and has not yet produced an approved vaccine. A potential strength: Your genetic framework can be quickly adapted for each new viral threat.
Context: Dozens of companies around the world are working on vaccines. Experts say the world will need more than one, because demand will exceed a single manufacturer's production capacity.
If you have some time, it's worth it
Find joy in unexpected places
These are not, on the surface, happy times. In the least. So you deserve a little relief. Our styles desk he asked 14 writers what brought them joy at this time; His responses ranged from mundane, like deleting mediocre photos, to general joys like caring for others.
This is what is happening the most.
Al Qaeda: American researchers They linked al-Qaeda to last year's deadly shooting at a military base in Pensacola, Florida. They said the gunman, a Saudi cadet who trained there, contacted a Qaeda agent who had encouraged the attacks.
Snapshot: Above, the stands at a spectatorless FC Seoul match in the South Korean capital on Sunday. Yes, those are sex dolls. The team, which had been trying to Maintaining a festive atmosphere with what he thought were ordinary mannequins, he apologized.
What we are reading: This Brain Pickings essay on "the extraordinary and enduring love between Emily Dickinson and Susan Gilbert, who ended up marrying her brother, Austin Dickinson,quot;. Steven Erlanger, our chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe, says that "it is beautifully numbered and assists with the closure."
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
The honorific "lady,quot;
What does marriage mean for a woman's identity? What does it mean for your name? Those questions are at the center of The Mrs. Files, a new project from The Times.
The Mrs. Files looks at what it means, and what it has meant, for a woman to be identified by her partner's last name, regardless of her accomplishments. Tell me what your name has been for your career.
Sarah: I take names very seriously. When I meet someone, it is always important for me to consult with them about what they would like to be called. Much of who we are is what calls us in the world, so defining what we would like to be called is this moment of potential agency. That agency is eliminated when the world calls us something we don't want to be called.
Denice: Growing up, I lived most of my adolescence only with my mother, who is Puerto Rican. My father is Jewish Many children from multicultural families have hyphenated names, but I don't, and I don't forget that I have my father's last name solely because of a patriarchal idea. A lot of writing is pointing to the world and pointing to yourself and finding the language of what someone else has named.
When you were a child, did you dream of a traditional wedding?
Denice: He was very involved in a traditional wedding. My parents separated when I was very young. So I had never seen a happy marriage and, without a model or example, I had to create one, so I withdrew from pop culture. As my sexuality grew and entered, I had to unpack that. I was trying to live up to an expectation instead of living a life that was in my own handwriting.
Helen: I started thinking recently about who weddings are for. I always assumed that if I got married it would be for me and my partner. But then you start thinking about relatives and it becomes a difficult negotiation between the public and the private.