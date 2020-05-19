Your $ 125 Equifax deal won't come through, but banks get $ 5.5M

%MINIFYHTMLcb46b226926225122e2859bf29b9cd1716%

In 2017, Equifax infamously suffered a data breach that exposed devastating levels of personal and financial information to approximately 147 million Americans. His punishment was a $ 575 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and a pinky promise to go ahead and sin no more. Individual injured consumers were supposed to claim $ 125 each from the settlement, until, that is, the FTC and Equifax recalled that the injured were still 144 million strong and the settlement fund did not have enough cash. Still, people should be getting something-Then where is he?

Equifax is paying right now, but not you. Instead, the company finally agreed to pay banks (PDF) for the hassles of having to cancel and reissue millions of credit and debit cards, The Register notes. That agreement provides $ 5.5 million to "all financial institutions in the United States,quot; that issued a Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express card that was identified in the default, except for banks that explicitly request to be excluded from the class. Equifax also promises to spend $ 25 million to strengthen the security of your data and will pay the administrative and legal costs of the banks involved in the deal.

Okay, most people will see very little money from the deal, if any. The original promise was that anyone affected could receive free credit monitoring or $ 125 instead if they had another active credit monitoring solution. However, that limit was limited to $ 31 million in claims, enough to pay just under a quarter of a million people, or 0.2 percent of those affected. After the "unexpected,quot; media attention drew an "overwhelming,quot; number of claimants, the FTC abandoned the option of choosing cash rather than controlling credit entirely.

People who applied for the cash had a deadline of October 15 to certify that they already had credit monitoring services. All others had until January 22 of this year to request credit monitoring. But there has been no contact from settlement managers since then.

That could be due to the collective action suits ruining the works, The Register theorizes. In March, a judge dismissed all initial objections (PDF of a possible class action settlement. He found that since 15 million people filed claims (including 3.3 million claims for credit monitoring) but "only 2,770,quot; people they asked to be excluded from the agreement and 388 directly objected, "as a result of incomplete or misleading media coverage,quot; or as "serial objectors,quot;, the agreement could be considered reasonable and adequate.