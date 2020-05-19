Home Entertainment Young Buck: I shared a cell with the son of the future

Young Buck: I shared a cell with the son of the future

Young Buck, who was recently released from jail after spending months in custody, says he shared a cell with Future's 17-year-old son.

"Yes, I think Lil n * gga's name was Kobi," Buck told DJ Paul during the live broadcast. "I tell the guard, 'Put that n * gga in a cell with me.' Do you feel me?" he said during a session with DJ Paul. "And the short time I was locked up. A little bit, I did most of it with his son. His little one. I think I talked to Casino, his uncle and shit, but he * f * * * * annoyed me, man."

