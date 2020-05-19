Young Buck: I shared a cell with the son of the future

Young Buck, who was recently released from jail after spending months in custody, says he shared a cell with Future's 17-year-old son.

"Yes, I think Lil n * gga's name was Kobi," Buck told DJ Paul during the live broadcast. "I tell the guard, 'Put that n * gga in a cell with me.' Do you feel me?" he said during a session with DJ Paul. "And the short time I was locked up. A little bit, I did most of it with his son. His little one. I think I talked to Casino, his uncle and shit, but he * f * * * * annoyed me, man."

Jakobi Wilburn was arrested during a police raid in March. Police charged the 17-year-old with possession of a weapon with an altered ID, meaning the serial number had been removed. He was later released from prison by his father.

Buck continued, "I really don't know what his charges and shit were, but we were back there, you know? I just said to Casino, 'I caught him while he was here. I know you all will get this n * gga. all this money you have n * ggas, but I have it while he's here. "