'You have the chance': the dying words of the family patriarch inspired the family to always do good – Up News Info

For months, doctors, nurses, and their support staff have been at war with a virus. COVID-19 is putting pressure on health professionals, but it is also generating ideas on how people can help fuel their fight.

Today, all day, Up News Info is hosting a Donations Day to Feed the Minnesota Frontline. The nonprofit is feeding frontline workers healthy food from restaurants that need the business. Reg Chapman of Up News Info met with the small group of people behind the effort.

Anna Decker felt that helping frontline workers is the only way to keep them strong in the fight against COVID-19.

"We wanted to find a way to help support and nurture the frontline body, mind and spirit, and everything we could do to help in this situation and contribute in any way we could," said Decker.

His first call was to his cousin Ryan Hoffman. He, like Decker, has a partner who is a doctor. Hoffman is a personal chef, and they both decided they could help both front-line workers and restaurants.

Donations would be used to buy food from restaurants that would otherwise be closed. These restaurants would then provide healthy, nutrient-dense foods to Minnesota care providers. working on the first line of the COVID-19 response.

"It's like a double sensation of well-being," said Decker.

This is how Feeding the Frontline MN was born, waters unknown to this family, but at the same time not really. This selfless service to others is in their DNA, its foundation lies in the challenge of the family patriot Gene Hoffman, the father of Deb Fee, the mother of Decker.

"I am from a family of 10 children. I am the second oldest," Fee said.

Fee called his father a generous and loving soul. On his deathbed he defied his family.

"We were all sitting on the bed with him and, you know, we were all saying 'Dad, we hope to grow more like you'. So instead of ignoring him or even saying thank you, he said something more powerful … He said, 'You have a chance,' "Fee said." When he said those words, I think it just entered into all of our hearts. I think it changed our lives and has become a big part of our family mission. And I think that is why Anna is doing what she is doing, and that my nieces and nephews have come on board. "

Fee said he told Up News Info the story not to talk about his family, but rather "to help him learn more about what the possibilities are for you and for each person."

Feeding the Frontline MN was created so that we can all have the opportunity to help. This family wants you to be part of an effort that is healing both frontline workers and restaurants inside and out.

Click here to donate. Any dollar amount helps. A $ 10 donation provides a healthy meal and a healthy snack for someone who works at the hospital. So far, Feeding the Frontline MN has been able to serve 7,300 meals and 7,200 snacks thanks to donations.