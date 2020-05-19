Yes, sMothered Duo's daily routine includes licking faces

sMothered He returns with new mother-daughter relationships that prove the meaning of limits.

In the exclusive preview above, meet newcomers to the Marcia and Alena series. Alena is a 21-year-old music-loving woman with an enzyme deficiency. Mama Marcia takes care of all Alena's needs, except for a puppy. Alena wanted a dog, but Marcia, 68, rejected the idea and chose to wake her daughter up every day with puppy kisses. What are puppy kisses? She licks her daughter's face. Every morning.

"My relationship with her is unique," says Marcia in the exclusive look above. You can say that again.