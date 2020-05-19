Yes, sMothered Duo's daily routine includes licking faces

sMothered He returns with new mother-daughter relationships that prove the meaning of limits.
In the exclusive preview above, meet newcomers to the Marcia and Alena series. Alena is a 21-year-old music-loving woman with an enzyme deficiency. Mama Marcia takes care of all Alena's needs, except for a puppy. Alena wanted a dog, but Marcia, 68, rejected the idea and chose to wake her daughter up every day with puppy kisses. What are puppy kisses? She licks her daughter's face. Every morning.
"My relationship with her is unique," says Marcia in the exclusive look above. You can say that again.
"In the morning, I go into her room and lick everything," explains Marcia.
"My mom is definitely my best friend," says Alena. "I love when my mom licks me, it makes me feel closer to her because we are doing something fun and out of the ordinary."
sMothered He returns with three new mother-daughter couples, Marcia and Alena, Mary and Brittani, and Laurie and Sarah. Returning from the first season are the mother and daughter duos Sunhe and Angelica, Dawn and Cher and Kathy and Cristina.
"From the beginning, the ladies of sMothered made an excellent first impression on our viewers " Howard Lee, TLC president and CEO, said in a statement. "The love these mothers and daughters have for each other is amazing, but endearing, relatable, and totally loving."
sMothered The second season premieres on Sunday, May 24 at 10 p.m. on TLC.
