(DETROIT Up News Info) – Chef José Andrés is known worldwide for his World Central Kitchen.

TThe organization traditionally provides food to those in need after natural disasters.

Now Andrés has shifted gears and is helping those in need during the Covid-19 crisis worldwide and in Detroit.

"We are done with up to 5,000 now, so every Friday we will make over a thousand meals to residents who come and go quickly," said former state Senator Ian Conyers.

Conyers and Triumph Church Detroit Senior Pastor Solomon Kinloch have partnered with Andrew and his World Central Kitchen.

TThrough the program, local restaurants offer freshly prepared meals.

Conyers says they are not only feeding the community healthy food, but they are getting people back to work during this crisis.

"Focusing on fresh food and putting chefs back to work locally, which has been great to help with some of the financial burden this crisis has also caused," said Conyers.

TThree chefs from Detroit companies, Yum Villiage and Lady of the House Restaurants, as well as the Touch of Class restaurant, receive weekly grants from World Central Kitchen. Each prepares more than 350 meals that are safely distributed.

"We make sure we socialize and that food handlers wear masks and gloves before giving it to them. We can even put it in the back of the truck so it doesn't have tactile interaction," Conyers said.

the Fresh meals are distributed every Friday to any family in need by 10 a.m. at 2 p.m. The eastern location of the Iglesia del Triunfo.

