Women In Film, ReFrame, IMDbPro Launches Two-Minute Film Challenge Amid Lockout – Up News Info

Women in Film, ReFrame and IMDbPro have teamed up in a short film competition for the era of the coronavirus. They have launched the Curbside Shorts Filmmaking Challenge, in which women and non-binary filmmakers from North America create a short film inspired by life while taking refuge on the spot.

All genres are welcome, and filmmakers can use smartphones and / or DSLR cameras, animation, lighting, camera equipment and editing tools available "at home" to create a two-minute movie, plus or minus 20 seconds.

Among the possible topics mentioned by the organizers: What have you discovered about yourself, your home or your neighborhood? How do you imagine the future of this pandemic? Have you imagined a new character or superhero or maybe you were inspired by a real-life hero who works on the front line?

Submissions will be accepted until May 26, and the contest will be evaluated in two rounds. The audience vote will take place from May 26 to June 2, and the 10 photos with the most votes, along with 10 films selected by the preliminary jury, will advance to the final. The grand prize winner announced on June 9 will receive $ 5,000, the runner-up will receive $ 2,000, and three honorable mentions will take home $ 1,000 each; The five winning teams will appear on the IMDb home page and receive a free one-year subscription to IMDbPro.

Judges Maria Bello, Cara Buono, Marta Cunningham, Nisha Ganatra, Catherine Hardwicke, Barbara Kopple, Col Needham, Tanya Saracho and Kim Yutani will discuss creativity, technical merit and commitment to the task.

There is no entry fee, but the contest will have a limit of 200 entries. Filmmakers can find details and submit their projects here.