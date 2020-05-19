Woman behind Florida coronavirus dashboard removed, claims censorship

Photo: Getty

The woman who helped create and manage Florida COVID-19 The dashboard, a groundbreaking report of the state's spread of the virus, was abruptly removed for publication, a move it called retaliation for its refusal to alter data that would help reopen the state.

Like Florida Today reportsRebekah Jones was the architect behind the dash, a publicly accessible database that tracks covid-19 cases, deaths, evidence, and other vital data. He led a team of data scientists from the Florida Department of Health and public health officials who kept the information, such as cases and evidence by county and zip code, free and readily available. His work was praised by White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx (one of the few Trump doctors seems to listen)

But in the past few weeks, Jones had noticed the data disappear from the dashboard without explanation, and the database has been locked, disconnected, and made less accessible. In an email that Jones sent to colleagues and database subscribers announcing his departure, he expressed concern that its removal was an orchestrated attempt to censor the data.

Since Florida today:

Citing "reasons beyond my division's control," Jones said his office no longer manages the board, no longer participates in the post, fixes errors, or answers questions "in any way." He cautioned that he doesn't know what the new team's intentions are for accessing the data, including "what data they are now restricting." (…) (Jones wrote 🙂 "As a caveat, I wouldn't expect the new team to continue with the same level of accessibility and transparency that I put at the center of the process for the first two months. After all, my commitment to both is largely (possibly entirely) the reason why I am no longer managing it. "

Jones was more frank in an email To CBS12, a West Palm Beach, Florida affiliate, CBS12: She said she was removed from her position because she refused to follow orders to "manually change data to get support for the plan to reopen."

On Monday, Florida started what the state calls Complete phase one of his covid-19 economic recovery plan. Restaurants, retail stores, barber shops, nail salons, and gyms with a 50 percent capacity are allowed to reopen. The rules are complicated: For example, they allow barbers and nail technicians to take care of their business as long as they maintain social distance, an almost impossible task.

This disconnect between logic and public policy appears to be of little importance to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis, who dragged his feet about enforcing strict covid-19 social distance guidelines for weeks, she is one of the biggest cheerleaders for the state's reopening. (He even tweeted about a celeb haircut.) But like ABC News reports, Florida's reopening occurs without a significant drop in covid-19 cases: “Data provided by the Florida Department of Health … has shown that the state as a whole is not making great progress in reducing its cases and deaths in the last two weeks. "

This seems band he modus operandi of conservative politicians: changing the focus on reducing the spread of covid-19 and configuration conditions that could allow a certain resumption of public life by duplication down in trade at the expense of any context. But if Jones' warning of data adjustments is correct, those numbers could fall in DeSantis's favor sooner rather than later.