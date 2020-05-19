Woman accusing Blake Shelton of trying to kill her is arrested

Instagram

Mary Myers, who lives in a trailer in Hawkins County, Tennessee, was booked and charged with misuse of 911 after making multiple calls to the emergency line.

Up News Info –

A woman in Tennessee was arrested over the weekend for calling a police hotline multiple times to report Blake Shelton like a potential assassin.

Mary Myers told 911 operators she was leaving Eric Church and Shelton was trying to kill her.

She was hired and charged with misusing 911 after urging cops to come to her trailer in Hawkins County on Saturday, May 16.

%MINIFYHTML47405eb7412b31da45259f10c515441415%

Agents found Myers with difficulty speaking and unstable feet and determined that he was a danger to her and to others.

She told police that Shelton, who is isolated on his farm in Oklahoma with his girlfriend. gwen Stefani and her family went to kill her.

%MINIFYHTML47405eb7412b31da45259f10c515441416%

He also insisted that he was dating his countryman Country Church and Dolly parton I planned to pay him a visit.