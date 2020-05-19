With the reopening of the NFLPA facility, I'm not sure when the season will start – Up News Info Detroit

CLEVELAND (AP) – Browns center JC Tretter is cautiously optimistic that the NFL season, at least some version of it, will take place in 2020. You are simply not sure when it will begin.

The newly elected president of the NFL Players Association, Tretter, said Tuesday that the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has created so many unknowns and created such a fluid situation that it is impossible to predict when football will return, or how will be.

"This is a contact disease, and we play a contact sport," Tretter said during a Zoom video conference.

Voted by his peers just days before the global pandemic halted the world of sports in March, Tretter said he focuses solely on the health of league players, who have remained in virtual contact during a low season that none of they could have imagined.

Tretter is encouraged that some teams have reopened their facilities, but acknowledged that there is a "long list of hurdles,quot; that must be removed before players can rejoin to prepare for a season that remains uncertain and strangely distant.

Tretter, 29, who graduated from Cornell with a degree in industrial labor relations, has been deeply involved in discussions ranging from programming to players with pre-existing medical conditions and other safety considerations.

Everything is at stake. Nothing is more important on Tretter's checklist than the well-being of players facing a ruthless and invisible opponent with an ever-changing game plan.

Although a relative novice when it comes to football diplomacy, Tretter gave several uncompromising responses Tuesday as an experienced politician.

"There is not a bad idea at the moment, and you have to think outside the box," Tretter said when asked about the potential of players wearing masks modified with surgical materials. "And just because it's an idea doesn't mean things are definitely going to happen, but you have to explore and understand it."

"You should focus on adapting football within this coronavirus world and don't get caught trying to adapt coronavirus within this world." The way the coronavirus has changed the way every industry works, you can't just hope to give football back and think that the virus will kneel before almighty football. "

Tretter said the union has been making biweekly conference calls for players and their spouses to answer questions and answer concerns. He said that communication and information are equally vital.

In order for players to feel safe outside their homes, Tretter said they will need assurances that every precaution has been taken to minimize the possibility of infection.

"The way this happens is through contact, and that's what we do to live," he said. “We interacted with each other in the facility, in the practice, lifting weights, in the food room, it's shoulder to shoulder next to each other, going on things. Therefore, there is a long list of ideas that we must come up with to make this environment safe for us. And that's why there's going to be a lot of thinking involved in that. "

Tretter said testing will be the key to any comeback, and that for now, the league has the luxury of some time, with the first regular-season games scheduled in four months.

"In the end, we just have to make good decisions and make safe decisions," he said. "As more people leave the quarantine, we will be able to see what is happening and get more data points with that. We still have time before our season begins. Many of the other leagues are trying to figure this out and rebuild it. Still we have time."

Tretter understands that there can be no guarantees, but it is his responsibility to present each potential scenario. Even then, when players are allowed to return, they do so knowing that they could still be exposed to the virus.

"There is a level of risk to everything," Tretter said. "Right now you are facing a level of risk going to the supermarket. There will always be a level of exposure that people will face in this. So I don't think we are going to get to a point where there is no risk of exposure.

“Contacting other people is a risk of exposure. So that will never be zero. Our job is to try to make it as close to zero as possible, and that's why you have to look at everything. "

