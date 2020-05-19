With NYC Production Stymied, Upriver Studios is ready to open as a close alternative – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: As New York City battles COVID-19, enduring more cases (200,000) and deaths (20,000) than anywhere in the world, the film and television production sector appears to be a long way from resuming its fast pace.

However, a new option for producers is set to open two hours away: Upriver Studios in Saugerties, a town along the Hudson River about 10 miles from Woodstock. Upriver will offer some 104,000 square feet of soundstage and other production space in a former manufacturing facility modernized by a group led by actress and director Mary Stuart Masterson.

"As crazy as it seems to be launching a business in a pandemic," Masterson said, "it turns out that Upriver Studios is the right place at the right time for productions that need to find a safe haven."

Related story & # 39; Good Omens & # 39 ;, writer, Neil Gaiman, apologizes for breaking the blocking rules by taking a trip from New Zealand to Scotland

Outside of the city and its suburbs, the effects of the coronavirus have not been as severe. Ulster County, where the complex is located, is on track to meet all the requirements imposed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for more non-essential activities to resume. The Hudson Valley region is expected to reopen for the first phase of post-COVID activities in late May, joining areas such as the Finger Lakes region and Greater Buffalo.

Upriver had already been close to completing construction, and the finishing touches are expected once teams are legally allowed to resume work. In an interview with Up News Info, Masterson (whose partners in the project are Beth Davenport and Diane Wheeler-Nicholson) said the site has received numerous calls from producers. Most are looking to reserve time there as early as July, though most have filming planned for September.

Safety features will be a central focus once construction resumes. Among the offers expected in August, Masterson said, will be contactless baths, antimicrobial surfaces, and properly spaced makeup and hair booths.

%MINIFYHTMLdb3c445abf5c059d6926de4e4aaefa8415%

In terms of on-set practice during the pandemic, a topic Up News Info has been exploring in his Hollywood Reopening series, Masterson said productions, unions and insurers will play the leading roles. "From an installation perspective," he said, "you have to think about the common space – entrance, exit, who enters and leaves – in different ways. How will the packages be accepted? Will they be disinfected? Where are the crews?

The signage, he said, is one of many details that is receiving a new focus. Renowned designer and expert Jane Smith, who recently moved to the Hudson Valley, is helping to advise on Upriver's public spaces.

Film and television producers have benefited from a 30% tax incentive offered by New York State. In 2016, seven counties outside of New York City added an additional 10% (which is currently divided between filming and post-production).

With overall production leaving the city, the talent has been creeping north. Great titles like Paramount A quiet place 2, HBO I know this is true and Netflix Things heard and seen They were filmed in the Hudson Valley in 2019, generating $ 46 million in economic activity, according to the local film commission. The Woodstock Film Festival is full of notable names every fall. Upriver will join Lumberyard Studios in nearby Catskill, New York, which opened in 2018.

Masterson is known for roles in movies like A kind of wonderful and Benny and Joonand recently appeared in the drama ABC For life. He has also directed movies like The Cake Eaters. Long before the pandemic forced a complete rethink of production (not to mention display and distribution), Masterson moved to the Hudson Valley with his family, and the seeds were planted for study.

The plan was powered by Stockade Works, a nonprofit organization that she and Davenport started in 2016 as a vehicle to foster industry activity in the region. The organization primarily offers professional development and professional programs for low to middle income residents. It will partner with Upriver to ensure residents have access to production jobs through its Crew Boot Camp and mentoring program.

Environmental responsibility is another objective, with plans that require Upriver to use 100% clean and renewable energy by 2030.