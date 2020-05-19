With new Switch-hacking technology looming, Nintendo targets retailers

Nintendo will go to court to stop several retailers who allegedly sell a Switch mod device that allows users to play pirated games on earlier versions of the system. But the console maker is also using those lawsuits to warn retailers not to pre-order an impending hardware hack designed to work on newer Switch consoles, including the Switch Lite.

The lawsuits, obtained by Polygon after its filing in the Ohio and Seattle courts on Friday, focus on websites selling Team-Xecuter hacking products. That group currently manufactures the SX Pro, a simple USB device that allows users to install a custom "SX OS,quot; operating system on the Switch from a memory card. With the SX operating system installed, users can "play virtually any pirated game made for the Nintendo Switch, all without authorization or by paying a penny to Nintendo or any of the large number of licensed game publishers making games for the Nintendo Switch," according to the presentations .

The SX Pro only works with the approximately 20 million Switch consoles released before June 2018, which were susceptible to an unreachable exploit on their Nvidia Tegra CPUs. The 35 million Switch and Switch Lite systems since then have an updated chipset that cannot be hacked with that exploit.

But Nintendo points out in its lawsuits that Team-Xecuter says it is about to launch new hacking Switch devices, dubbed SX Core and SX Lite, that can install SX OS on any Switch console, including those with updated chipsets.

Beware of weld burns

Unlike the relatively simple and strictly external hacks for older Switch models, Team-Xecuter's new SX models for hacking Switch seem to involve opening the console and soldering a small SD card reader directly to the main motherboard. Team-Xecuter first teased those new models last October before previewing the new device with SX OS on a Switch Lite in December. The team then sent these updated SX units to evaluators and reviewers earlier this month, according to their website.

In its lawsuits, Nintendo is targeting retailers who are pre-ordering for Team-Xecuter's new offerings and warning of its possible effect on their business.

"Based on information and beliefs, the Defendants have accepted and confirmed hundreds of other preorders for the SX Core and SX Lite across the United States, and plan to ship the products to buyers when they become available, which is expected in a timely manner. imminent, "writes the company.

"The magnitude of the potential damage to Defendants' traffic on the SX Core and SX Lite is staggering, threatening to circumvent the Technology Measures protecting more than 35 million additional Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles currently on the market (in addition to 20 million Nintendo Switch consoles prior to June 2018), "lawsuits continue.

Badly edited by Xecuter?

Team-Xecuter has a controversial reputation in the Switch hacking community. This is because it focuses on taking advantage of what are generally open source efforts to identify and publish vulnerabilities in console hardware. Team-Xeceuter also markets its devices with a specific focus on decrypting and copying legitimate software, while open source hackers tend to focus on installing homebrew software and custom firmware that does not directly allow piracy.

"I totally disagree with the idea of ​​hiding software vulnerabilities and then launching modchips that use (potentially obfuscated) versions of them," Kate Temkin, a member of the ReSwitched Team collective that originally hacked the system in 2018, told Up News Info. "I think which is unethical, as it gives malicious actors the opportunity to detect and use vulnerabilities before they can be addressed or public knowledge can spread, and against the spirit of knowledge sharing that we want to see in the hacking community consoles. "

"It's difficult to balance the goals of 'open' closed hardware and prevent things like piracy," Temkin added. "Unfortunately, allowing people to have full access to their systems inevitably means that some people are going to use that access in ways that we disagree with."

Team-Xecuter also drew some negative attention in 2018 with the prominent anti-piracy protections in its own SX OS software that enables hacking. "We have implemented inconveniences to safeguard the tamper protection of our SX OS boot file to maintain a competitive advantage," Team-Xecuter told The Verge at the time.

In addition to damages of up to $ 2,500 per sale, Nintendo is seeking court orders to block the further sale of all Team-Xeceuter hacking devices from identified retailers and for the "seizure, confiscation and destruction of all Circumvention ".