How would you describe a woman like Phaedra Parks? On television, before being expelled from the Atlanta Real HousewivesShe was the daughter of a preacher and the nastiest sex maniac in the group. She was a lawyer, but she would gladly slander her co-stars on charges of serious crimes. sexual dungeons, drugs and attempted rape. A mother professes first of all, she would do Gladly looks Kenya Moore in the eye and remind her that "she spends her weekends selling between sperm banks, searching catalogs"Looking for a donor who "needed 10 dollars get you a medium Pizza, so she ejaculated in a cup so you could have a child. "Phaedra Parks is a woman of contradictions. Like me, hearing the news, she could come crashing during the next season of Atlanta Real Housewives.

Sources tell LoveBScott says Parks is vying for a return like "Wives' Friend " a slot generally reserved for Bravo Team B. It would be a downgrading of her previous role as the progenitor of the franchise for most plots and disputes, but isn't she unemployed right now? It would certainly be an update to post Marianne Williamson's posts on Instagram:

As LoveBScott points out, Parks’s The long exodus from the franchise is largely due to Kandi BurruH.H refusal to work or film with her. Can you blame her It's hard to ignore the blatant rape allegations that Parks brought up against Burruss during his final season. Burruss even said People in 2019 that, as far as she's concerned, Parks is "canceled.

“I find it very sad that he has no regrets about what he did. She saw nothing wrong with that. I feel that if someone did what she did to her children in the future, she would have a totally different perspective on the situation. I just think I should rethink it. If she doesn't, it's great. She's canceled in my book anyway. "

In spite of the phenomenal shadow exposure during RHOA’S Zoom meetingThe franchise has undoubtedly failed since its departure in 2017. The stories have plummeted off the cliff of observational ability, with NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore arguing about something no one remembers, while extras like Eva Marcille and Tanya Sam completely fade into the background.

The years when Park starred in the franchise among the most memorable moments in the history of reality television. Without a doubt! But the ethics of committing to Phaedra on television it is not a moral dilemma that I will solve today, or possibly never. So I will stick to what can be known. NeNe is about to leave Atlanta Real Housewives, possibly forever. The franchise will not survive without its. She has also campaigned strongly for Parks Parks come back, going as far as to shock Andy Cohen's baby shower with her. I'm not a scientist, but this mathematical equation is the easiest I've ever solved!

Parks' representatives did not immediately respond to my request for comment.