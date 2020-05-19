Will mandatory face masks end Burka bans?

In 2014, Mr. Juss represented a 24-year-old French Muslim who appealed the ban on covering France's face before the European Court of Human Rights in the S.A.S. v. France. While the court rejected France's arguments in favor of the ban for reasons of public safety (as well as the protection of human dignity and gender equality), it eventually upheld the ban, accepting the vaguer goal of "set vivre,quot; (coexistence). This justification maintains that a hidden face inhibits the right of citizens to socialize and coexist easily.