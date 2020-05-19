Will mandatory face masks end Burka bans?

While facial coatings are fast becoming the norm to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, visible on city streets and public transportation everywhere, the global politics surrounding them is more complicated than ever, a reflection not not only of this current crisis, but also of broader values and stereotypes.
This is especially true in the European Union, where laws informally known as "Burqa bans ”that prohibit full-face coatings, often based on public safety, are being questioned.
Suddenly, the niqab, or integral veil, has a whole set of new and more communal associations; and various legal establishments are preparing to challenge the current status quo.
"It is a great contradiction," said Alia Jafar, a British school teacher in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, of the many coverage laws that differ by country, especially since, to avoid discrimination charges, the legal drafting of most Burka bans is often framed in a more neutral way to apply to both men and women who hide their faces.
Recently, inspired by the global increase in facial covers, Jafar posted a photo on social media, which he shared with The New York Times, of two women on the street during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. They were both wearing wide-brimmed hats , short, with scarves tied to the face. Only his eyes peeked out.
"It looks like the burqa," Jafar said over the phone. The implication is that things are not that different today. On the street, many wear baseball caps with scarves on their faces.
However, this week France remained firm on its ban, which prohibits the use of clothing intended to hide the face in public spaces, despite the fact that masks are now required on public transport and in secondary schools. The French Interior Ministry confirmed to The Times that the 2010 facial covering rule would remain in effect. (A separate 2004 ban prohibits bandanas in public schools, referring to religious neutrality in state institutions.)
The result is a Catch-22. Those who do not wear a mask can be fined, as can those who violate the law of covering their faces.
While some European countries, such as France, have exceptions to their prohibitions that allow covering the face for "health,quot; reasons, there remains confusion about what counts as an acceptable coronavirus face mask.
France has not offered any formal specification. An Interior Ministry spokeswoman said, in an email, "It is common sense without a legal definition." The situation is further complicated by the global shortage of personal protective equipment (P.P.E.), which causes many people to turn to existing items found in the home for cover.
When contacted, several human rights lawyers referred to the situation in France as "ridiculous,quot;. However, it is not unique. Many European countries now require the use of face masks despite their simultaneous bans on face liners.
In the Netherlands, citizens must now wear masks on trains and buses. But last year A law came into effect that prohibits facial coatings on public transportation, in hospitals and in schools.
In Austria, face masks are now mandatory in stores and on public transport, however, in 2017 a bill was passed that prohibits facial coatings in public spaces. There are similar situations in Denmark, Bulgaria and certain parts of Italy, Spain and Germany.
"Facial masks are now seen as a social measure to protect people, but niqabs are still treated as an anti-social act," said Asima Majid, a British Muslim, who currently wears a hijab (Muslim head scarf). , but has worn a headscarf in the past. She contacted other Muslim women through WhatsApp to ask them about their experiences.
One, Maryam (asked that only her first name be used), told The Times that she felt "personally attacked,quot; by the bans. The spread of facial covers during the pandemic has made her feel "victorious."
"There you go, you opposed this last year, and now you're joining me," he said. "You can see that the alleged security threat has suddenly ceased."
In fact, the justifications for face-covering bans (that there is security in being able to see people's faces) are now unresolved. When contacted, several lawyers in Europe argued that the current situation makes such burqa bans inapplicable. "Given the circumstances in which we now live, the de facto law is not applicable," said Rupert Wolff, president of the Austrian Bar Association.
Satvinder Juss, a London lawyer and human rights expert, said Europe's burqa users are now, legally, on "firmer ground,quot; given the recently publicized health guidance on face liners.
Mr. Juss said that if a French police officer identified and challenged a woman for wearing a burqa or niqab in public, as she could be surrounded by other people wearing household facial covers, the officer "would clearly be involved in discrimination. religious and sexual discrimination ", which is prohibited under the European Convention on Human Rights.
In 2014, Mr. Juss represented a 24-year-old French Muslim who appealed the ban on covering France's face before the European Court of Human Rights in the S.A.S. v. France. While the court rejected France's arguments in favor of the ban for reasons of public safety (as well as the protection of human dignity and gender equality), it eventually upheld the ban, accepting the vaguer goal of "set vivre,quot; (coexistence). This justification maintains that a hidden face inhibits the right of citizens to socialize and coexist easily.
However, since many people in France are quickly getting used to seeing people from all walks of life covering their noses and mouths, Juss believes that the justification for "living together,quot; no longer exists.
Belgium is in a somewhat different position. Its ban on face covering, which carries penalties of up to seven days in prison, does not allow someone to wear a cover for health reasons, unlike most other European bans. The only exceptions are work, "holiday events,quot; or other overriding laws, such as those related to motorcycle helmets.
The country is currently in a state of emergency, which has given the government special powers to pass decrees and has made it mandatory to wear a mask (or an alternative, such as a scarf) on public transportation.
However, there are no such allowances for those who wear masks on the street or in other public spaces, a legal situation that Isabelle Rorive, founder of the Equality Law Clinic at the University of Brussels, described as "strange."
In the Netherlands, Tom Zwart, professor of intercultural law at Utrecht University, used the word "hypocrisy,quot; to characterize the situation in his country. The Dutch government bans face liners, except for "health and safety," but Mr. Zwart believes it is unstable.
"Masks are not available," said Zwart. “The prime minister even said to make one, wear a shawl or something else. So if you have a burqa or a face veil, why not wear it to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus? You're doing exactly what they told you to do. "
By simultaneously enforcing the masks for safety and at the same time banning other face liners, he said, with a smile, large sections of the population are inadvertently breaking the law despite following new government advice.
It is "very ironic," said Karima Rahmani, president of the group of more than 70 women who wear niqab in the Netherlands called Blijf van mijn Niqaab ("Don't touch my niqab,quot;), who believe that the burqa ban has fueled divisions. . and oppress women.
The government, he said, was "talking about my niqab for years and making it a problem, making all kinds of arguments about how I am dangerous and disconnected from society, but everyone is wearing masks now."
Now, he said, he has noticed a slight public change while others cover their faces. "Since the outbreak, there have been no people insulting me on the street," said Rahmani. “And I was used to being sworn in every day. People usually look at me angry, but I've seen a change in their eyes. I can only hope that after all of this we can come together and talk about her experience with facial veils everywhere now. ”
"The political construction of the idea that face veils are something that threatens a nation, a culture, a society, has now been confronted," he said.